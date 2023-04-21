As you go about your business this third week of April in northern Indiana, you will notice some flowering trees with beautiful white blossoms appearing everywhere.
Some are in lawns, some at your place of business, and some can be seen along roads, fence rows and along the edges of forested areas.
These are Callery pears, an ornamental pear tree. For decades, the Callery pear has been a staple in the landscape for years. You may know them as the cultivar Bradford pear.
Bradford pears were a miracle of sorts when they were first released. They grow under a wide variety of conditions and tolerate harsh environments like downtown New York City.
They were self-infertile, meaning they did not reproduce because their pollen did not create viable seeds. Add to that the trees are relatively disease and insect free, and you have what might be considered the perfect tree for the landscape, right?
There are some issues with Bradford pears, however. The biggest issue with the Bradford cultivar of the Callery pear is the way the branches grow upright, with narrow branch angles that are weak and brittle. Because of this architecture, Bradfords have developed a reputation of being a tree with frequent breaks or splits at the trunk or major limbs, especially during storms.
Plant breeders, of course, set to work to rectify this situation, creating new ornamental pear cultivars such as Aristocrat, Redspire and Whitehouse, all of which have improved limb structure. Problem solved, right?
Unfortunately, no. The new cultivars are just enough different from the Bradfords that they can pollenate each other. The result: hundreds of new wild “volunteer” pear trees popping up where pear trees have not been planted. Birds, it seems, love these little fruits and deposit seeds everywhere they poop, particularly along fencerows and the edges of woodlands.
The visual effect is very pronounced when the white flowers begin to blossom.