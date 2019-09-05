NEW PARIS — Summer may be coming to a close, but nature still looks vibrant at DeFries Calendar Gardens, 17477 C.R. 46.
Through September, visitors can tour the gardens from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and then closing will change to 7 p.m. in October and 6 p.m. from November through February.
The 365-foot circular path is a flowering calendar. In the center is a pond, with paths leading to it from the north, south, east and west. Capping the ends of those paths are buildings: a spring greenhouse, a summer patio, a fall building and a winter solstice building. A brick path runs in between the pond and the buildings. The bricks have imprinted on them each day of the year and special days to remember. There are signposts marking the seasons as well as each month interspersed along the path.
Also, visitors will see concrete orbs atop pedestals. These orbs represent full moons and are moved along the path to the approximate date a full moon will occur. Blue moons are represented with a blue orb, according to information from the Elkhart County Parks Department, which operates the park.
