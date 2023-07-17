GOSHEN — Work is resuming on the C.R. 17 extension project, and Elkhart County Highway Department and the commissioners are navigating ways to ensure the safety of all who may use the roadway.
During Monday’s Elkhart County Commissioners meeting, the board approved $200,000 for the construction of a pedestrian bike bridge for a popularly used portion of C.R. 17, over U.S. 33 and the railroad tracks.
Commissioner Suzie Weirick explained that several deaths or serious injuries in the area since 2015 have made the need for such a bridge instrumental on the overpass, which is just as convenient for cyclists and walkers as it is for motorized vehicles looking to avoid being slowed down by a train.
The total local match required is $1.7 million, with $1.5 million coming from the North East TIF and the remaining $200,000 coming from EDIT Funds. They also appropriated $425,000 for a construction inspection for the project.
The commissioners also approved an additional appropriation request for the remaining funds needs to pay for the C.R. 17 extension to C.R. 142.
Other items to come before the board include:
• Commissioners had to approve signage for the new Hubbard Hill’s Early Learning Center, 28070 C. R. 24, Elkhart. Although the new facility is technically located within the city of Elkhart limits and was annexed in specifically to allow it to be hooked up to city water and sewer, the best location for the sign resides in a space that is county land, not city.
• Crossroad Community Church is adding onto the south side of its building at 57415 Alpha Drive, Goshen. Commissioners approved the expansion and learned that the purpose is to incorporate a larger playground area for children of the congregation and preschool program.
• Middlebury will soon be getting a new water tower. The commissioners approved two additional appropriations of $65,000 each from the Middlebury East TIF Fund and the Middlebury Southeast TIF Fund to go toward engineering costs for the new tower.
• Elkhart County Redevelopment Commission is in the process of closing out the Middlebury South Ag TIF District. Funds remaining in the TIF are being used on the C.R. 37 / C.R. 20 reconstruction project as well as fencing projects nearby.