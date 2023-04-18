The Indiana Department of Transportation is making intersection improvements on Ind. 15 south of Goshen.
Currently, crews are working at the intersection of Ind. 15 and C.R. 42. Crews will add a deceleration lane on southbound Ind. 15. Motorists should watch for potential flagging operations during this project.
Work will then begin at the intersection of Ind. 15 and C.R. 142. Crews will be adding a left turn lane in both directions. Work at Ind. 15 and C.R. 142 will require closing access to C.R. 142. The contractor plans to close the east side on April 24 for 30 days followed by the west side closure for 40 days.
Construction on the intersection improvements is expected to be complete by mid-July. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.