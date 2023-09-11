ELKHART — Ella Lanay Hunt is a resilient 12-year-old with a sunny disposition who needs support. On Saturday, the Elkhart community gathered at Grace Brethren Church to host the C‘Ella”bration annual yard sale that helps to raise money for Ella’s extensive medical needs. Ella was diagnosed at four months old with spinal muscular atrophy As a type one, her diagnosis is the most severe and fatal, and she was given a life expectancy of just six weeks from that point. “God has just continued to bless,” her mother Erica Hunt said. Ella’s young diagnosis shook the entire family. Her brothers were 9 and 6 at the time, but Erica quit her job as a sales director for Mary Kay to stay home with their daughter, and at times, her husband now works three jobs. “We got into this place where we realized we couldn’t live life alone anymore,” Erica recalled. Very quickly, the family learned that in order to take on the disorder, they’d need support from their community. “We’re a little bit more givers than receivers so that part of the journey is hard for us because we like to give more than we like to receive,” Erica said. Ten years ago, C”Ella” bration began in Granger. At the annual yard sale, tons of families donate clothing, toys, and housewares. There’s a bake sale, and Ella sells her “famous” lemonade. Visitors donate what they can in exchange for the goods, and the money they do donate goes to support medical and care expenses for Ella. “Some people could give less but get more because they needed it, and those who could give more would give more,” Erica explained. Four years ago after the family moved, the location of the annual sale moved with them. Last month, Ella celebrated her 12th birthday, and beating the odds for so long is no small feat, nor is it cheap. Wheelchair lifts have a 7-10-year lifespan, Erica explained, and Ella is now in need of a new one. Early in 2023, Ella’s parents took their handicapped-accessible van into the shop for routine service and were informed that Ella would be in need of a new wheelchair lift in 6-8 months. The cost is estimated at $22,000. “Every year it goes for something different,” Erica said. Travel expenses to specialists in Wisconsin take up a portion of the profits, and dietary supplements are as much as $6,000 per year, but the family tries to set aside some to get Ella things that can bring quality of life. One year, it was her therapy pool. “Dan and I take the opportunity to give back to other places,” Erica said. This year, a portion of the funds will also go toward supporting LaVerne’s Auto Repair, which burned down in February. The family houses things in the barn there and they’ve always been supportive of Ella and the family, Erica said. After the sale, everything leftover is donated, too. This year, leftover donations for the sale will be sent to the B.A.G Ministries in Elkhart that gives clothing away. Ella uses a ventilator to breathe, and a feeding tube to eat, and is paralyzed from the chest down after a spinal fusion surgery 18 months ago. Mentally, though, Ella is, as her mom says, “not affected. Her mind is just like any other 12-year-old’s, her body is just broken.” “She’s got a lot of fire in her,” Erica said. “Just the fact that she’s found contentment in her struggle is so powerful to me because she has so little yet but yet can still find the joy.” Ella dreams of becoming a surgeon and spends time researching countless medical articles and videos outside of her homeschool setting to help children like her. In third grade at the time, of her diagnosis, her oldest brother Noah said the experience led him to attend Bethel University for exercise science and hopefully IU South Bend for occupational therapy for grad school in the future to pursue a career working with kids like Ella. The C”Ella”Bration annual yard sale was Saturday, with Ella gear, bake sale, Ella’s Famous Lemonade, clothing, toys, and home goods, across nearly 80 tables. Over 60 volunteers came to help out. Donations are needed all year round. The family accepts through Venmo@ellaloveslife
Donations are needed all year round. The family accepts through Venmo @ellaloveslife, Paypal @ellasbenefitfund@gmail.com, or make a tax-deductible donation at www.nf4n.org/ella.
