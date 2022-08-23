GOSHEN — A new Dollar General store may be opened on Kercher Road.
Tom Cowen, Redevelopment Manager of Zaremba Group, Lakewood, Ohio, met with the Goshen Board of Zoning Appeals Tuesday to request a variance at 811 E. Kercher Road.
The lot, currently zoned Industrial M-1, would need variances to allow an alternative landscape buffer due to adjacent residential properties and several other modifications that the variety store would need to zone.
As a general store, a Dollar General would be zoned as Commercial B-2, B-3, and B-4 Districts, which would allow for one illuminated freestanding sign and one illuminated wall sign whereas illuminated signs adjacent to residential use or zoning are not permitted. The BZA approved the request after hearing of nearby commercial properties.
Residents about a mile from the location on Kercher Road also learned of another property seeking variance at 2411 E. Kercher Road. The property, owned by Kropf Family Real Estate, was purchased in 2022 with an existing building. Owners have plans to add a 7,000 square foot building onto the property for private storage, along with parking and driving aisles.
Neighbor Bruce Grover attended the meeting to confirm that the addition would only be used for storage and that existing vegetation would remain, with a single row of evergreens added to provide an additional landscape buffer. It was also approved.
Other neighbors had responded to hear that Pathways Retreat is planning to expand an opportunity and volunteership at its location, 309 1/2 Hackett Road. The board noted that neighbors called in to voice their support.
Spiritual director and business leader Evan Miller told the board that Pathways Retreat is only spiritual retreat center in the county. He explained to them that Pathways is in the midst of the creation of its master plan which will include construction of an approximately 725 square foot open air pavilion for group gatherings of up to 20 people, and habitat restoration.
Currently the site sits on 11.5 acres of land and they plan to expand another 3.7 acres and are in need of an increase in volunteers to support habitat restoration of the area. The current variance, amended from the 1974 one, in 2015, allows for only two volunteers.
The board agreed to allow the variance if Pathways Retreat would also increase parking to allow up to 50 vehicles on-site at any given time, or one per two staff and one per 400 square feet of office space, along with already proposed screening from adjacent properties.
An automotive repair shop also requested a variance to add outdoor vehicle storage for unused or underused vehicles which was approved. T & T Auto Service along with Abonmarche Consultants, Inc. told the board the property, located at 1795 Reliance Road, would also have a 24 square foot illuminated freestanding sign and a 54 square foot illuminated wall sign at the location, along with storage along the west side for vehicles, a retention pond and provide a partial landscape buffer zone due to its proximity to residential housing. The building itself would be approximately 7,100 square feet, with parking and driving aisle for auto repair use only.
Sam and Sue Perri, who neighbor the property, expressed concerns about losing property to an incoming round-a-bout’s right-of-way. They questioned the thoroughness of the landscaping buffer zone and retention pond, as they believe they may have to move their home toward the repair facility.
Senior Urban Planner for Abonmarche Crystal Welsh told the couple that the preliminary landscape does meet city standards and includes evergreens and grasses, however it’s not yet known how big the retention pond will need to be as its part of the review process, but the property is 18% hardscape.