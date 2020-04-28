GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Zoning Appeals members Tuesday granted fireworks distributor TNT Fireworks permission to sell fireworks from the Walmart parking lot on the city’s south side in the lead-up to the Fourth of July holiday.
During their meeting Tuesday, BZA members approved a request by Walmart Stores and TNT Fireworks for a developmental variance to permit outside sales and display of fireworks from June 20 to July 5. The board has approved similar requests by TNT every year since 2014.
The property in question is the Walmart Supercenter located at 2304 Lincolnway E., Goshen. It is zoned Commercial B-4 District.
According to Rossa Deegan, assistant planning and zoning administrator for the city, the requested developmental variance was needed due to the fact that outside sales and display of merchandise is currently not permitted in Commercial B-4 districts except by permission from the BZA, and only for a limited time.
“This particular request was first brought before the BZA in May of 2014 and approved for 10 years by the BZA,” Deegan told the board. “However, Walmart Corporate Office did not sign the commitment because it does not support multi-year agreements. So, the petitioners have to come back to BZA on a year-to-year basis.
“The terms of this year’s request are almost identical to previous years. They are requesting outside sales and display from June 20, 2020, to July 5, 2020,” he added.
According to Deegan, the display and sale of fireworks at the site will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in a tent that is approximately 30 feet by 40 feet in size.
“Planning has no record of any issues with this sale in previous years. The sales match the commercial characteristics of the area, and inspection of the site and examination of aerials of the property over the last 15 years show that the proposed location is often unused for parking, so displacement of parking spaces is not an issue,” Deegan said. “There is rarely more than a car or two parked in that area, and there is plenty of other parking in the Walmart parking lot.”
The board’s members agreed, and the requested developmental variance was approved unanimously.
