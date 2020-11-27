GOSHEN — As with much of the rest of the year thanks to COVID-19, the 2020 Black Friday holiday shopping event was more spread out, literally and figuratively, than in years past.
In-person shopping seemed thinner at several local retailers Friday while the ongoing pandemic has forced changes in behaviors. Many companies nationwide reportedly put more emphasis on online shopping, curbside pickups and longer sales in order to reduce the size of crowds packing stores all at once.
Menards ran a companywide promotion called “Black Friday Every Day,” where deep sales would be offered during a 10-day period instead of just during the Thanksgiving holiday.
“It’s kind of limited and slowed down the amount of people rushing in the door, which has helped with the social distancing,” said Matt Remy, store manager of Menards in Goshen.
Remy said foot traffic was steady in the morning at the location, 1925 Lincolnway East, though there wasn’t a parade of people this year when the doors opened at 6 a.m.
“It’s busy; it’s not as busy as past years, but that’s what we want, that’s what we’re trying to do,” Remy said. “We usually have a line all the way down to the end of the building … This year, we actually opened the doors a little bit early to prevent the line so that we can get everybody in.”
Customers seemed to appreciate the changes this year, he said.
Wendy Jones, of Wolcottville, and her family walked out of Menards with bags of items.
The store is usually the family’s first stop as part of their annual Black Friday tradition, Jones said while loading items into the rear of their vehicle. They adapted their tradition to meet the new circumstances resulting from the coronavirus.
“Usually, we stand in line and wait to go in, but this year because of COVID and all the changes, we didn’t do that,” Jones said.
While she described a plus side to doing things differently this year, she also admitted she missed the thrill of filing into a store at opening time for post-holiday shopping.
“It was a better scenario because then you didn’t feel like you were being pushed. However, it takes away from the Black Friday tradition of waiting outside in line and that mad rush to get to what you want. It’s kind of like an adrenaline rush,” Jones said. “Oh yeah, we live for that.”
The Jones’ mission at Menards included seeking treats and toys, for which she hailed the company’s selection and affordability, as they shopped for a couple families they adopted through a Miracle Tree program.
“We used to do the homeless shelter, but then my daughter got involved with the Miracle Tree and so we do at least one or two families every year,” Jones said.
To the northwest, Matthew Culp, of Goshen, and a friend walked out of GameStop with a few items.
Culp said he took advantage of deals on video gaming accessories. But before going into the store, he said the two waited in a line outside for about 20 minutes.
GameStop had apparently limited the number of customers who could be in the store at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, at a time as a COVID precaution. Through the morning, several people stood in a line, waiting turns to go in and shop.
“It was pretty smooth, went well,” Culp said of his experience there Friday.
A few doors down, Shoe Sensation had a few customers around 9 a.m. Store manager Victoria Rose said Black Friday business there was undoubtedly slower than last year. Part of that, she surmised, was due to businesses having extended Black Friday sales and a reliance on online traffic.
“I think most places are doing an extended Black Friday offering, and I think that the public knows that. That’s why they’re probably not going to rush out of the house today because it’s not necessary,” Rose said.
Breakfast business was way down for Lux Café.
Manager LeAnn Alvarado spoke as patrons dined in most of the booths at the restaurant, 2012 Lincolnway East, separated by new glass partitions. While she was prepared for a slower than normal morning after Thanksgiving, by 10 a.m., she noted business was below expectations.
“We used to have, I mean, a wait from seven in the morning until noon,” Alvarado said. “But we were expecting to be busier than this.”
Alvarado said daily sales have dropped around 25% to 35% throughout the past three weeks. The decline seemed to follow on the heels of the recent spiking numbers in COVID-19 cases locally, she pointed out.
“This is usually our busiest time of year, like from Thanksgiving to Christmas. But we’re just not seeing the amount of people coming in the door,” she said.
She also attributed the ever-increasing popularity of online shopping, as well as declines in traveling — such as local families welcoming family members from out of town — for the decrease in foot traffic into Lux.
