Thank you veterans

A number of chain businesses and eateries, with locations in the Elkhart County area, will have special offers for veterans today.

According to Military.com, the giveaways will be at:

7-Eleven — Veterans get a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app.

Applebee's — Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu. And when dining in, military guests will receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, To Go, or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

Biggby Coffee — Veterans and active-duty service members receive a free 16-ounce beverage of choice.

Casey's General Stores — Service members past and present receive a free cup of coffee.

Chili's — Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu. Available for in-restaurant only.

Cicis Pizza — Active and retired military personnel get a free adult buffet. The offer is valid for dine-in only and it does not include a drink.

Cracker Barrel — Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in-store or online.

Denny's — Denny's offers a complimentary Grand Slam to all active, non-active and retired military personnel. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5 a.m. to noon with a valid military ID or DD 214.

Dunkin' Donuts — Veterans and active-duty military get a free doughnut of their choice at participating locations. Offer available in-store only. Not available for orders placed using On-the-Go Mobile Ordering through the Dunkin’ Mobile App.

IHOP — Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations. Dine-in only.

Little Caesars — Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores on today, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In-store only.

MOD Pizza — Buy one MOD-size pizza or salad, get one MOD-size pizza or salad free with proof of military service. Valid in-store only.

Perkins — Veterans and active-duty military get a free Magnificent Seven Meal with valid ID.

Red Lobster — Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free Walt's Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw today. The offer is available for dine-in and to-go orders placed in-restaurant between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. local time.

Starbucks — As with previous years, Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses. As a new addition in 2022, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-ounce) iced coffee.

Texas Roadhouse — Veterans and active-duty military receive a meal voucher from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. These vouchers are good for dine in or carry out and can be used until May 30, 2023. There will be a specific menu to select from.

Wendy’s — Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you