A number of chain businesses and eateries, with locations in the Elkhart County area, will have special offers for veterans today.
According to Military.com, the giveaways will be at:
7-Eleven — Veterans get a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app.
Applebee's — Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu. And when dining in, military guests will receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, To Go, or delivery within a three-week redemption window.
Biggby Coffee — Veterans and active-duty service members receive a free 16-ounce beverage of choice.
Casey's General Stores — Service members past and present receive a free cup of coffee.
Chili's — Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu. Available for in-restaurant only.
Cicis Pizza — Active and retired military personnel get a free adult buffet. The offer is valid for dine-in only and it does not include a drink.
Cracker Barrel — Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in-store or online.
Denny's — Denny's offers a complimentary Grand Slam to all active, non-active and retired military personnel. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5 a.m. to noon with a valid military ID or DD 214.
Dunkin' Donuts — Veterans and active-duty military get a free doughnut of their choice at participating locations. Offer available in-store only. Not available for orders placed using On-the-Go Mobile Ordering through the Dunkin’ Mobile App.
IHOP — Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations. Dine-in only.
Little Caesars — Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores on today, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In-store only.
MOD Pizza — Buy one MOD-size pizza or salad, get one MOD-size pizza or salad free with proof of military service. Valid in-store only.
Perkins — Veterans and active-duty military get a free Magnificent Seven Meal with valid ID.
Red Lobster — Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free Walt's Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw today. The offer is available for dine-in and to-go orders placed in-restaurant between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. local time.
Starbucks — As with previous years, Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses. As a new addition in 2022, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-ounce) iced coffee.
Texas Roadhouse — Veterans and active-duty military receive a meal voucher from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. These vouchers are good for dine in or carry out and can be used until May 30, 2023. There will be a specific menu to select from.
Wendy’s — Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.