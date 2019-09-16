NAPPANEE — Recreational vehicle manufacturer Newmar Corp. is set to be absorbed by Winnebago Industries.
The RV company has reached an agreement to purchase Newmar, a Nappanee-based motorhome manufacturer, in a deal valued at about $344 million in cash and stock, Winnebago announced Monday.
Calling Newmar a “natural fit,” Winnebago executives said the acquisition will help the Forest City, Iowa-based company diversify by incorporating the Newmar brand with brands produced by Winnebago and other subsidiaries Grand Design and watercraft-maker Chris-Craft Corp.
“Newmar’s dedication to manufacturing premium, high-end motorhomes makes it a natural fit with our portfolio of leading outdoor lifestyle brands,” Winnebago CEO Michael Happe said in the announcement.
Winnebago expects to close the deal during the company’s first fiscal quarter in 2020.
As of June, the privately held Newmar Corp. earned $55.2 million on an adjusted basis over the previous 12 months with revenue of $661 million, according to the announcement.
The transaction breakdown would involve about $270 million in cash plus two million shares of Winnebago stock, based on its closing price Friday of $36.77, according to the announcement.
From the deal, Newmar president Matthew Miller would retain his position; the company would operate as a distinct business unit based in Nappanee; and Newmar shareholders would own about 6 percent of Winnebago Industries shares, the announcement shows.
Newmar was founded in 1968. The proposed acquisition comes after Winnebago purchased Middlebury-based Grand Design in 2016.
