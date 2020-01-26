MIDDLEBURY — Free tours of a passive energy house being constructed in Middlebury will be offered Saturday.
Visible Green Home is offering the tour of the Garden Bungalow PHIUS+2018 Passive House. This new home construction project in Middlebury is the first in Indiana to meet the Passive House Institute of the United States PHIUS+2018 certification requirements., a news release from Visible Green Home states.
A passive house is a home that has been conceived, designed, sited and constructed to use 80%-90% less energy than a conventionally built home
The home is being constructed by Dana Miller Building Solutions of Goshen.
There will be three guided tour times: noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Experts will be on hand to show and explain the home and answer questions.
Registration is required to go on the tour. The address of the home will be provided upon registration. Go online to www.eventbrite.com/e/visible-green-home-the-garden-bungalow-passive-house-tickets-89574410473 to register.
