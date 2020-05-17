Video and, in particular, live streaming as a form of marketing has continued to grow in use and effectiveness online. From YouTube to Vimeo to Facebook Watch, video platforms are on the rise — simply because people like watching videos. It may be time for your business to consider adding a little extra something to your marketing efforts with live streaming and a tool like Streamyard app can make this possible and painless.
WHAT IS STREAMYARD?
Streamyard is not just your typical video live streaming app, it does things professionally and simply, which is why it’s a good tool for business owners and marketers to consider. Streamyard helps businesses stream live videos effortlessly on just about every important social media platform, including LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube. The big key is that it can enable your business to stream live to multiple social media platforms simultaneously, giving you greater exposure for your efforts.
KEY STREAMYARD FEATURES HELPS INCREASE VIEWERS
Growing your viewing audience can be difficult and time consuming. Streamyard helps you grow your viewership by allowing you to stream live video onto Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn and more. Additionally it allows you to stream onto multiple platforms at once, saving you time while increasing your reach and allowing you to reach people where they spend time.
HELPS TACKLE THE COMPLEX STUFF
From adding a call to action to displaying links, Streamyard makes it easy for content creators. With just a click of a button, this market leader adds your call-to-action to your live stream effortlessly, so you can do what you do best — stream professionally. This also allows your viewers to click on the CTA while watching, rather than waiting until the end of the stream or having to look through the chat. By utilizing call to action buttons in live videos, you can increase conversions and sales.
The app also features customizable comment pop-ups, banners and color schemes, so you can always be on brand. You can upload visuals as well, including your logo, videos, images, and even GIFs.
DIALOGUE WITH YOUR GUESTS
It couldn’t be easier interviewing guests with Streamyard — you’re allowed up to six participants. Which is really a great bonus. Video interviews are a unique addition to your content, as audiences like watching them.
Often when adding guests to a live stream, technology on the social platforms won’t sync up correctly. With Streamyard you don’t need to worry about a social platform glitch as the live stream is all hosted in your web-browser. You simply send your guest a link to join you live.
BOND WITH YOUR AUDIENCE
Streamyard lets you click and display your visitors’ comments on-screen. This definitely helps your audience feel special and acknowledged.
You can turn your audience into brand ambassadors by treating them well. Acknowledge returning audience members, answer the questions they ask in the chat and they will show their loyalty.
You don’t have to download this app. Streamyard operates in Firefox and Chrome, just for you. No more worrying about insufficient space, or app updates. It’s accessible, easy to use, and a tool that marketers doing live video should consider to multiply their efforts.
STREAMYARD COULD BE A KEY TOOL
Whether you are a business owner or a marketing expert, you want to do things professionally. You want to stream live videos like a veteran. By using the features Streamyard offers, you can build and continue to grow your viewers across multiple platforms at once. As your reach grows, so will your business.
