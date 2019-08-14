State grant helping to fund expansion of fiber optics in Noble County

LIGONIER – LigTel Communications General Manager Randy Mead was presented a Next Level Connection Grant Award of $441,548 by Gov. Eric Holcomb Thursday.
LigTel Communications was awarded the grant to provide service to unserved areas in Noble County. The project will bring fiber service to 83 homes and 12 businesses in the unserved areas of Brimfield and Merriam.
“Hoosiers need affordable, quality internet regardless of where they live, work or go to school,” Holcomb said in a news release. “Access to broadband brings countless opportunities and that’s why I’m excited to see these key infrastructure projects positively impact economic development, health, agriculture and quality of life.”
LigTel Communications is installing fiber to the home in areas throughout Noble County. In the Ligonier exchange 96% of the homes and businesses have access to LigTel’s Fiber Network with speeds ranging from 50 Mbps up to 1 Gig. The news release states LigTel has deployed fiber to six areas outside of Ligonier and is working on three additional areas. The nine projects will allow the company to reach nearly 1,000 homes that would otherwise be unserved or underserved.
Mead said, “LigTel sees fiber service as the future of broadband service in Noble County and beyond. We are extremely excited to have been awarded this grant by the state.”
The projects in Brimfield and Merriam will be part of the company’s 2020 construction season and should be completed in 2020.
