RV shipments slip 10% in June

RESONT, VA. — The RV Industry Association’s June survey of manufacturers found that total RV shipments ended the month with 36,524 wholesale shipments, a decrease of 10.3% from the 40,738 units shipped last June.
Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, totaled 33,171 units for the month, a decrease of 9.2% compared to last June’s total of 36,532 units. Motorhomes finished the month with 3,353 units, down 20.3% compared to the June 2018 total of 4,206 units.
Through June, RV shipments have reached 216,581 units, down 20.3% from the 271,588 units at this point last year.
Park Model RVs finished the month up 30.1% compared to last June with 389 shipments to retailers.
