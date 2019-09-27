RESTON, Va. — The RV Industry Association's August survey of manufacturers found that total RV shipments ended the month with 33,674 wholesale shipments, a decrease of 15% from the 39,636 units shipped last August, according to a news release from the organization.
Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, totaled 29,448 units for the month, a decrease of 15.1% compared to last August’s total of 34,677 units. Motorhomes finished the month with 4,226 units, down 14.8% compared to the August 2018 total of 4,959 units.
Through August, RV shipments have reached 278,299 units, down 20.0% from the 347,749 units at this point last year.
Park model RVs finished the month up 27.5% compared to last August with 390 shipments to retailers.
Year-to-date, RV shipments to dealers are down 20% compared to the same time in 2018.
The news of the decline came after the RV industry, mostly based in Elkhart County, ended its annual open house for dealers this past week.
