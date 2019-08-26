RESTON, Va. — The RV Industry Association’s July survey of manufacturers found that total RV shipments ended the month with 28,044 wholesale shipments, a decrease of 23.2% from the 36,525 units shipped last July.
Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, totaled 25,002 units for the month, a decrease of 23.9% compared to last July’s total of 32,835 units. Motorhomes finished the month with 3,042 units, down 17.6% compared to the July 2018 total of 3,690 units.
Through July, RV shipments totaled 244,625 units, down 20.6% from the 308,113 units at the same time last year, according to the RVIA information.
Park model RVs finished the month up 10.1% compared to last July with 284 shipments to retailers.
