ELKHART — The Class of 2019 was inducted into the RV/MH Hall of Fame (Hall), Monday.
This year’s class included RV inductees: Randy Biles, Pikes Peak Traveland; Jeffrey P. Few, Automation & Manufacturing Systems; Bruce Hopkins, Recreation Vehicle Industry Association (RVIA); Lance Wilson, Florida RV Trade Association; and Daryl Zook, KZ RV.
On the manufactured housing side, the inductees included: Richard “Dick” Ernst, Financial Marketing Associates Inc.; John Carey, Modern Home Sales and Midwest Homes; Leo Poggione, Craftsman Homes; D. Raymond Broderick, Superior Homes; and Walter “Wally” Comer, Adventure Homes LLC.
Before the induction ceremonies, Hall President Darryl Searer, said in his “Annual State of the Hall” address, “In my closing remarks last year, I mentioned three goals:
“First goal was that the hall would be debt free by the end of the year. We only missed that by two-and-a-half months. On March 25, 2019, the hall was officially debt free.
“Our second goal was the money would be donated for Phase One to begin construction of the pavilion and rally site. Thanks to Peter Orthwein, Bob Martin and Thor Industries, that goal was exceeded beyond expectations.
“The third goal was that we would have a commitment for the money to begin construction on the new 60,000-square-foot event center. As of now that goal has not been reached; however, two out of three of our goals is not bad.
“If we work together that goal can also be achieved.
Searer also presented the 2018 RV/MH Heritage Foundation’s “Darryl Searer Spirit Award” to Karen Redfern. The Spirit Award is an annual award to honor the person who has demonstrated his or her desire and dedication to further the legacy of our great heritage.
