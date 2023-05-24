GOSHEN — After about 18 months, major renovations at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Goshen are complete.
The hotel, on Lincolnway East directly across from Fidler Pond, hosted a ribbon-cutting and open house event Wednesday morning. Indiana Hospitality Group, which manages the hotel, invested nearly $1 million in the renovations, which include all guest rooms as well as all public areas.
Sajid Chaudhry, CEO of Indiana Hospitality Group, used a large pair of scissors to perform the ceremony, following remarks made by a number of corporate and Goshen officials, as well as hotel employees.
This was in turn followed by a tour of the newly renovated guest rooms.
“We’re committed to being here for a long time,” Derrick Sousley, vice president of operations for IHG, said to the group.
Richard Aguirre, Goshen’s clerk-teasurer, appeared on behalf of Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who was unable to attend.
“On behalf of the city of Goshen, thank you for this investment,” Aguirre said. “We really appreciate it.”
IHG also operates Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Elkhart and Warsaw.
“As a management company, we are committed to exceeding guest expectations and provide a unique guest experience at each company,” said Brett Aschliman, vice president of sales and marketing for IHG in a news release, and who was also on hand for the event.
To learn more, visit www.indianahospitalitygroup.com.