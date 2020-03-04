ELKHART — Local Realtors recently raised more than $10,000 to help homeless adults in Elkhart County establish not only new homes, but new lives.
Funds raised by The Elkhart County Board of Realtors at its annual holiday auction in December will benefit a new partnership between Oaklawn and Lacasa.
Benham Avenue Apartments is a permanent, supportive housing project with 11 one-bedroom units for adults facing homelessness.
Money raised by ECBOR will go to furnish the apartments and purchase basic household items for tenants starting their new lives. In addition to donating money, several members purchased and donated a car full of supplies for the apartments.
“People coming out of homelessness often have only the clothes on their backs,” Kari Tarman, executive director of the Oaklawn Foundation, said. “A bed to sleep on or dishes to eat from, these basic things that most of us take for granted, are life-changing for our tenants. We are so grateful to the Elkhart County Board of Realtors for providing them.”
The ECBOR auction has been an annual tradition since the 1970s and has benefited numerous local organizations throughout the years, according to a news release from ECBOR officials. Members chose Oaklawn because of the help it provides people from all walks of life, according to Christina Clauss, associate broker with Century 21 Affiliated.
“This project was a perfect example of what Realtors are about, helping people,” Clauss said. “As Realtors, we have seen first-hand the positive effects of having a safe and welcoming place to call home. Every day we help make that a possibility for our clients. We were so excited to be able to help Oaklawn and Lacasa make this most basic need available to those in need.”
Oaklawn provides mental health and addictions treatment to 30,000 children, adolescents and adults. Oaklawn — which has campuses in Elkhart, Goshen, South Bend and Mishawaka — offers inpatient and outpatient treatment, as well as residential services for youth. More information about Oaklawn services can be found at oaklawn.org.
