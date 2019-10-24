ELKHART — Patrick Industries Inc., a major manufacturer and distributor of component and building products for the recreational vehicle ("RV"), marine, manufactured housing ("MH"), and industrial markets, today reported its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 29, 2019.
THIRD QUARTER
Net sales for the third quarter of 2019 decreased $8.9 million, or 2%, to $566.2 million from $575.1 million in the same quarter of 2018. The decrease in the third quarter was primarily attributable to quarter-over-quarter declines in three of the four primary markets we serve, which was partially offset by acquisitions and market share gains. The Company's revenues from the RV industry, which represented 55% of third quarter 2019 sales, decreased 13% from the third quarter of 2018, compared to a 14% decrease in RV industry wholesale unit shipments, as estimated by the Company. Revenues from the marine industry, which represented 13% of third quarter 2019 sales, declined 7% over the third quarter of 2018, while estimated marine powerboat wholesale unit shipments declined low-double digits. Revenues from the MH industry, representing 19% of third quarter 2019 sales, increased 61% compared to the prior year, with a 1% decrease in MH industry wholesale unit shipments, as estimated by the Company, compared to the third quarter of 2018. Revenues from the industrial market, which accounted for 13% of third quarter 2019 sales and is tied primarily to residential housing, commercial construction, hospitality, and institutional furniture markets, were relatively flat compared to the prior year. New housing starts in the third quarter of 2019 increased 4% compared to the prior year.
For the third quarter of 2019, Patrick reported operating income of $37.4 million, a decrease of 16%, or $7.3 million, from $44.7 million reported in the third quarter of 2018. Net income in the third quarter of 2019 was $21.3 million compared to $27.9 million in the third quarter of 2018, and net income per diluted share was $0.92 and $1.15 for the third quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively.
Third quarter 2019 results include the impact of a highly-sophisticated third-party malware cyberattack experienced by the Company at the end of the quarter. This attack impacted certain of the Company's administrative and production servers and resulted in a disruption of administrative and network operations for approximately two business days. In response to the attack, the Company immediately took steps to ensure customer commitments were honored and to remediate the attack to minimize the disruption. Further, although the Company has programs in place to detect, contain and respond to data security incidents, the Company began an investigation of the attack, including engaging external forensic and other IT experts, and is in the process of implementing further security measures and processes designed to prevent unauthorized access to its information systems and mitigate cybersecurity related risks. Estimated after-tax costs incurred in the third quarter of 2019 related to the cyberattack were approximately $1.5 million, or $0.06 diluted net income per share, which included incremental consulting and professional fees, administrative, operating, and production inefficiencies, and equipment replacement and repair. Excluding these costs, net income in the third quarter of 2019 was $22.8 million, and net income per diluted share was $0.98. No additional material costs are expected to be incurred in future quarters related to the cyber incident.
Todd Cleveland, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our financial results in the third quarter were negatively impacted by continued RV dealer inventory rebalancing as dealers position themselves for the upcoming 2020 model selling season. In addition, following weather related softness in marine retail sales in the first half of 2019, we saw inventory recalibration by marine dealers in the third quarter of 2019. Our housing and industrial markets appear to have rebounded from the weather related issues that impacted the first half of 2019 with positive momentum and improved shipments and new housing starts in the third quarter of 2019. As we continue to navigate the volatility in all of our end markets, we have strategically aligned our cost structure while maintaining flexibility to respond to increased demand and changing market conditions. In the third quarter, we tactically reduced our fixed cost structure by approximately $10.0 million on an annualized basis and as a result expect to realize $2.5 million of cost savings in the fourth quarter of 2019. These cost savings, combined with our team's focus of driving market share gains, operational improvement and synergy realization, will continue to position the Company to drive overall long-term growth in both our top and bottom line."
"Our diversified market portfolio continued to positively impact our results in the third quarter, helping to partially offset RV market volatility, and pockets of volatility particularly related to the pontoon and aluminum fish sectors of the marine market as a result of adverse weather conditions in the first half of the year," stated Andy Nemeth, President. "We believe that retail demand across all of our end markets continues to remain fundamentally strong, driving RV and marine dealer inventories down, and indicating a potential return to a more direct relationship between wholesale shipments and retail unit sales for the upcoming 2020 selling season. Additionally, declines in both interest rates and commodity costs in 2019 have become tailwinds supporting both our leisure lifestyle and housing and industrial markets."
Nine Months 2019 Financial Results
Net sales for the first nine months of 2019 increased $55.8 million, or 3%, to $1.79 billion from $1.73 billion in the same period of 2018. The increase in the first nine months of 2019 was primarily attributable to acquisitions and organic growth, which was partially offset by declines in the primary markets we serve. The Company's revenues from the RV industry, which represented 56% of nine months 2019 sales, decreased 12% from the first nine months of 2018, compared to a 20% decrease in RV industry wholesale unit shipments, as estimated by the Company. Revenues from the marine industry, which represented 14% of nine months 2019 sales, increased 34% over the first nine months of 2018, while estimated marine powerboat wholesale unit shipments decreased by mid to high-single digits. Revenues from the MH industry, representing 18% of nine months 2019 sales, increased 62% compared to the prior year with a decrease in MH industry wholesale unit shipments, as estimated by the Company, of approximately 6% from the first nine months of 2018. Revenues from the industrial market, which accounted for 12% of nine months 2019 sales, were flat compared to the prior year. New housing starts in the first nine months of 2019 declined 1% compared to the prior year.
The Company's RV content per wholesale unit (on a trailing twelve-month basis) for the third quarter of 2019 increased approximately 9% to an estimated $3,145 from $2,875 for the third quarter of 2018. Marine powerboat content per retail unit (on a trailing twelve-month basis) for the third quarter of 2019 increased 54% to an estimated $1,624 from $1,054 for the third quarter of 2018. MH content per wholesale unit (on a trailing twelve-month basis) for the third quarter of 2019 increased approximately 65% to an estimated $4,348 from $2,628 for the third quarter of 2018.
For the first nine months of 2019, Patrick reported operating income of $118.5 million, a decrease of 15%, or $21.0 million, from $139.5 million reported in the first nine months of 2018. Net income in the first nine months of 2019 was $69.6 million compared to $92.9 million in the first nine months of 2018, and net income per diluted share was $2.99 and $3.77 for the first nine months of 2019 and 2018, respectively.
"Our flexible operating platform is well-positioned to capitalize on the long-term growth opportunities in all of our end markets," Mr. Nemeth further stated. "The recently completed offering of $300 million of senior notes and the maturity extension of our credit facility provide significant liquidity and flexibility to navigate through changing market dynamics, continue to drive strategic growth, and execute on our disciplined capital allocation strategy. Our most recent acquisition of G.G. Schmitt & Sons, completed in the third quarter of 2019, adds another high-quality brand to our marine portfolio, bringing additional innovative, highly engineered products to our customers."
"As we look ahead to the remainder of 2019, and into 2020 and beyond, we believe that our operational and financial foundation, and customer first performance-oriented culture, when combined with the exceptional talent, passion, and energy of our team members, will continue to position us to execute on our strategic plan, drive shareholder value, and exceed our customers' expectations," Mr. Cleveland further stated.
Total assets increased $219.9 million to $1.45 billion at September 29, 2019, from $1.23 billion at December 31, 2018, primarily reflecting net cash proceeds from the Company's senior notes offering, after the paydown of existing debt, and the first quarter 2019 recognition of operating lease right-of-use assets associated with the Company's adoption of the new lease accounting standard as of January 1, 2019 (totaling $81.1 million as of September 29, 2019), as well as seasonal working capital needs.
For the third quarter and first nine months of 2019, the Company repurchased 98,201 shares at an average price of $36.50 per share for a total cost of $3.6 million.
Commented
