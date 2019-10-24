ELKHART — Patrick Industries Inc. took a $1.5 million hit do to a cyberattack last month, which helped lower the company’s third quarter earnings.
The company is a manufacturer and distributor of component and building products for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing and industrial markets.
In its news release about earnings, Patrick stated the malware cyberattack impacted the company’s administrative and production servers. The attack resulted in a disruption of administrative and network operations for approximately two business days. the release states that in response to the attack, the company took steps to ensure customer commitments were honored and to remediate the attack to minimize the disruption.
Patrick has programs in place to detect, contain and respond to data security incidents, it stated, and has begun an investigation of the attack, including engaging external forensic and other IT experts, and is in the process of implementing further security measures and processes designed to prevent unauthorized access to its information systems and mitigate cybersecurity related risks.
Estimated after-tax costs incurred in the third quarter of 2019 related to the cyberattack were approximately $1.5 million, or $0.06 diluted net income per share, which included incremental consulting and professional fees, administrative, operating, and production inefficiencies, and equipment replacement and repair. Excluding these costs, net income in the third quarter of 2019 was $22.8 million, and net income per diluted share was $0.98.
THIRD QUARTER
Net sales for the third quarter of 2019 decreased $8.9 million, or 2%, to $566.2 million from $575.1 million in the same quarter of 2018. The decrease in the third quarter, according to the company’s news release, was primarily attributable to quarter-over-quarter declines in three of the four primary markets it serves, which was partially offset by acquisitions and market share gains. The company’s revenues from the RV industry, which represented 55% of third quarter 2019 sales, decreased 13% from the third quarter of 2018, compared to a 14% decrease in RV industry wholesale unit shipments, as estimated by the company.
Revenues from the marine industry, which represented 13% of third quarter 2019 sales, declined 7% over the third quarter of 2018, while estimated marine powerboat wholesale unit shipments declined low-double digits.
Revenues from the manufactured housing industry, representing 19% of third quarter 2019 sales, increased 61% compared to the prior year, with a 1% decrease in MH industry wholesale unit shipments, as estimated by the company, compared to the third quarter of 2018. Revenues from the industrial market, which accounted for 13% of third quarter 2019 sales and is tied primarily to residential housing, commercial construction, hospitality, and institutional furniture markets, were relatively flat compared to the prior year. New housing starts in the third quarter of 2019 increased 4% compared to the prior year.
OPERATING INCOME
For the third quarter of 2019, Patrick reported operating income of $37.4 million, a decrease of 16%, or $7.3 million, from $44.7 million reported in the third quarter of 2018. Net income in the third quarter of 2019 was $21.3 million compared to $27.9 million in the third quarter of 2018, and net income per diluted share was $0.92 and $1.15 for the third quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively.
Todd Cleveland, chairman and chief executive officer, said, “Our financial results in the third quarter were negatively impacted by continued RV dealer inventory rebalancing as dealers position themselves for the upcoming 2020 model selling season.
“In addition, following weather related softness in marine retail sales in the first half of 2019, we saw inventory recalibration by marine dealers in the third quarter of 2019. Our housing and industrial markets appear to have rebounded from the weather-related issues that impacted the first half of 2019 with positive momentum and improved shipments and new housing starts in the third quarter of 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.