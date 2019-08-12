MIDDLEBURY — A new café has opened in town.
The ceremonial ribbon was cut Monday on Souper Brew, 830 S. Main St., Suite A, and the ceremony included members of the ownership team, chamber of commerce and the town manager.
The ownership team is comprised of Stacy and Renee Bontrager, Tasha Jones, Marissa Gardner and Elizabeth Houghton.
Souper Brew is open Monday-Saturday for lunch and supper, according to a press release. The café offers soups, self-built salads, and a full-service coffee and espresso bar. Every day Souper Brew features five soups made from scratch. There is a daily vegetarian option, as well as a premium/international feature. “Flights” of soups are also available.
Food is available until 8 p.m. and the coffee bar and lobby will be open until 10 p.m.
The café also uses compostable bowls, plates, table service, cups, straws and other items, according to the new release. In addition, a portion of every sale goes to a local charity and weekly leftovers will be donated to the Middlebury Food Bank.
The café staff has already raised $1,000 for local charities during their “soft opening” period.
