New Burlington store opens in Goshen

GOSHEN — Store leadership and employees cheered early Friday morning during a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the official grand opening of a new Burlington store in the city’s Market Centre.
“We’re celebrating our grand opening today, so we’re very excited,” Store Manager Pamela Beckner said following Friday’s ceremony. “We have some giveaways going on as part of the celebration, where we’re going to be giving away some gift cards and umbrellas. So, yeah, just very excited.”
According to Kathi Newton, district manager at Burlington Stores Inc., Friday’s grand opening of Goshen’s new Burlington store, which is located at 4024 Elkhart Road, had actually been several years in the making.
“COVID put us on a big, long pause. We were supposed to open a year ago,” Newton said of the delay. “So, we are just so excited to finally get through all of the stumbling blocks from COVID and be opening today.”
Formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory, the national retailer rebranded several years ago and shortened its name to reflect its de-emphasis on outerwear. With approximately 790 stores located throughout 45 states and Puerto Rico, Burlington now offers branded products in women’s ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby products, footwear, accessories, home goods and coats.
“At Burlington, we provide a wide array of merchandise selection, everything from items for the baby, which we consider Baby Depot, to accessories for her, apparel, home goods, accessories for him, and we are really about the value,” Newton said of the store. “So, we are a value-driven organization. You don’t have to worry about anything being on sale one day and not the other, because we have a low price right from the get-go.”
With its opening Friday, the Goshen store brings the total number of Burlington locations in the state to 15.
“Our goal is to continue to offer communities great values on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home,” Burlington CEO Michael O’Sullivan said in a provided statement. “We’re expanding and growing our footprint across the country and excited to be opening a store in Goshen. We look forward to giving local customers the chance to discover fantastic prices on a wide range of products. We know they will love the deals.”
COMMUNITY SUPPORT
As part of Friday’s celebration, Burlington also presented a $5,000 donation to the teachers at Concord South Side Elementary School.
According to the company, Friday’s donation was made both to help celebrate the opening of the new Goshen store while also underscoring the retailer’s continued commitment to enhancing educational opportunities by making a donation through Burlington’s long-standing partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org.
“As a caring company, Burlington is dedicated to giving back to the communities where customers and associates live and work, and supporting various philanthropic initiatives throughout the year,” the company said in a provided statement.
On hand to accept the donation Friday was Concord South Side Principal Jennifer Loupee.
“Oh my goodness, I’m very excited. Our teachers are going to be super excited about this,” Loupee said of the $5,000 check. “The donation will go to our teachers to help with whatever it is that they need, supplies for the classroom, anything that they decide to purchase for the school. So, it’s wonderful.”
Loupee said Burlington chose South Side Elementary as the recipient of the donation due to its close proximity to the new Goshen store. The school is located about two miles northwest of the new store at 23702 Arlene Ave., Elkhart.
“A neighborhood school is what they were looking for, and we are closest to Burlington, I believe,” Loupee said. “So, they actually reached out to us, and we were just pleasantly surprised, because it’s a wonderful donation.”
NOW HIRING
According to a provided news release, the Goshen Burlington location has hired approximately 65 new associates and still has additional positions available.
Anyone interested in becoming a Burlington employee can learn more by visiting www.BurlingtonStores.jobs.
As for those interested in visiting the new store, store hours are currently listed as 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday.