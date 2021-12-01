WINONA LAKE — MudLOVE has opened a new retail shop in a familiar location in Winona Lake. The grand opening was Tuesday.
The new retail space is located in the spot where MudLOVE originally opened in 2009, in a garage behind the Village Barber in the Village at Winona, according to information provided. This retail space will feature classic MudLOVE products, including bracelets and mugs. It will also include several lines of exclusive and limited edition products, including new mug styles, apparel and the return of the sale cart.
MudLOVE's space, the release reads, "will encourage education on the importance of clean water and the impact MudLOVE has around the world. Customers will be able to flip the 'weeks of clean water' counter to show their impact."
A TV will show video footage from MudLOVE’s partners, Water for Good (waterforgood.org) and Vida Plena (vidaplena.love).
Customers will also have the option to ship gifts directly from this new space.
Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
MudLOVE is located at at 804G Park Avenue, Winona Lake.
Over the past 12 years, MudLOVE has donated more than 1 million weeks of clean water, according to information provided.
