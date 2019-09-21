The best surveys are those that engage respondents, and Survey Anyplace is designed to achieve that. Primarily targeting small businesses and organizations that would like to collect useful data about their clients, the platform promotes participation by allowing you to create custom fun, interactive polls and quizzes. You can even personalize your surveys by adding branding elements such as your logo.
This brief review summarizes the platform’s key features, advantages, and pricing plans to help you determine whether it’s the software to solve your survey and polling needs.
WHAT IS SURVEY ANYPLACE?
Survey Anyplace is an online surveying platform designed to help small businesses and organizations to create engaging surveys that promote user interaction and engagement. The platform can also be used to improve the surveys you already have.
Aside from posting survey questions, you can also use the platform to conduct polls, send out business quizzes, and run contests, assessments, and training campaigns.
KEY FEATURES
Survey Anyplace comes with a ton of robust and powerful features to help you create highly engaging surveys and be easily able to collect the data you need. These features include:
A wide range of questions: Survey Anyplace allows you to ask all kinds of questions. What’s better, you can use different types of questions in the same survey to boost engagement and gather crucial data. You can also use building blocks such as smiley ratings, image choices, and media files to make answering your questions a truly engaging experience for your audience.
Add illustration widgets: To help you convince more respondents to complete your surveys, Survey Anyplace allows you to add widgets with incentives to your surveys. For instance, you can include a widget with a virtual scratch card. Customers who complete the survey would be presented with the card which, when “scratched,” may reveal a discount, promotion, or points won.
Exploit personalization opportunities: Add your colors and logos to your surveys to reel in respondents from the beginning. Alternatively, choose a template from the library, add personalization effects, and let your brand stand apart from the rest. An intelligent integration feature is also available to help you connect your surveys to your favorite social media apps, including Facebook and Twitter.
Enjoy refined analysis and reporting: Survey Anyplace provides in-depth analysis and customized reporting. Some of the features designed to help you generate the analyses and reports you need include Variable Score, animated gauges, multiple formula features, and data filters. The generated reports can be saved or shared from within the platform. You can also effortlessly export them into a CSV or Excel file.
ADVANTAGES OF SURVEY ANYPLACE
• Deliver questions directly into the customer’s inbox
• Supports multi-user management and collaboration
• Gauge your audience’s knowledge with interactive quizzes
• Adventurous assessment components
• Surveys available in multiple languages, offline, online, or saved
• Transfer survey data to thousands of apps via Zapier
• Categorize respondents into groups for quick polling
• Generate customized PDF reports with ReportR
PRICING
Survey Anyplace has five tiers of pricing plans. The Trial and Basic plans are both free of charge. The paid plans include essential ($29), professional ($49), and enterprise (by quote). The trial plan lasts seven days after which you’ll automatically be placed under the basic plan. From there, you can upgrade according to your needs. Features only available to paid plans include multi-language capabilities, multi-user function, and white label services.
CUSTOMER SUPPORT
Survey Anywhere offers support via resources such as an FAQ section, webinars, and how-to-videos. Customers can also directly contact the support desk via email or phone.
VERDICT
Compared to other survey platforms, Survey Anywhere offers incredible value for your money. If you are looking to get more insight from your audience, Survey Anywhere is definitely worth a try.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.