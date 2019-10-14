ELKHART [mdash] Russell Devon Shriner, 95, died Thursday. Surviving are his wife, Mabel, four daughters, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 1-3 and 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa. More information may be found at w…