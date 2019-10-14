SYRACUSE — Travel Lite RV has begun rehiring production staff and is planning to reopen its Syracuse-based production facility in the coming weeks.
According to a press release cited by RV Business magazine, Travel Lite will produce ultralite travel trailers and truck campers under one roof. The company was utilizing two factory complexes, one in New Paris and one in Syracuse. The move will lower overhead and boost efficiencies, according to newly appointed COO Ryan Rebar, according to the information cited by the magazine. The Syracuse plant is in the final stages of its transformation from a single “u-shaped” line which exclusively builds Evoke travel trailers to a factory with two simultaneous straight production lines — one will produce travel trailers and the other will produce truck campers.
Travel Lite’s President and CEO Dustin Johns was quoted by the magazine as saying, “I am really looking forward for the new set-up and having everyone so close together again. It brings a certain team energy and makes every day more productive. Quite frankly, I let myself get spread out too thin and had to rely on others to manage departments and I let them have the freedom to do so. I am not a micromanager by nature, but certainly should have been much more so with the launch of the three new facilities at the beginning of the year.
“This spring, we were producing 10 times more than we were a few years ago and over time certain Travel Lite mission statements were just not being met,” he added. “So, it was time to take a hard look in the mirror and make the proper adjustments as difficult as it was. As owner and president, any and all shortcomings ultimately are my full responsibility, and I put that on my shoulders 100%. With this move we are truly hitting the reset button and getting back to the basics.”
Rebar described the move as a way for the company to refocus Travel Lite’s sights to prepare for a long, successful future in a time of tremendous growth in the RV Industry, the magazine stated.
“To completely stop all production and take a hard look at where we are as a company, in a time when RVs are still selling at an extremely high clip, is a bold move but it was what needed to happen,” Rebar was quoted by the magazine. “Look, five years from now we’ll look back at this move and know that we’re a better, stronger and more responsive manufacturer than ever before. Sometimes taking a step back is what is needed to get the momentum to take that giant leap forward.”
In addition to the company's restructuring, Johns and his wife Lindsey are the defendants in a lawsuit filed in Kosciusko County by Michael DeWitt. The lawsuit includes allegations of fraud, breach of contract and a violation of Indiana securities law while seeking damages for the alleged loss of about $2 million from a property purchase deal. The lawsuit involves shares of the private company's stock.
