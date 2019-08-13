Local Ivy Tech has new chancellor

INDIANAPOLIS ─ Ivy Tech Community College has named David Balkin, Ph.D. chancellor for the South Bend-Elkhart campus, effective Sept. 3. Balkin replaces Thomas Coley who retired in May.
Balkin has been employed at the University of Notre Dame since 2014 and has three degrees from the institution, according to a news release from Ivy Tech.
Balkin currently serves as associate director, regional development for San Francisco and Silicon Valley at Notre Dame. He has more than 30 years of experience in engineering, management and executive leadership. Throughout his career, Balkin has led organizations in the areas of intellectual property development and management, complex hardware and software development, manufacturing, quality assurance, applications engineering, product management, marketing, business development, business operations, contracts and capital raising.
“I look forward to applying my experiences in both industry and academia in support of Ivy Tech Community College’s strategic plan and the role it serves in Indiana,” Balkin said. “I will be focused on the mission to serve the people of our communities through accessible and affordable world-class education, and adaptive learning and empowering our students to achieve their career and transfer aspirations.”
“Dr. Balkin brings both deep industry and academic experience to Ivy Tech. We are focused on aligning the student, community and industry needs of St. Joe, Elkhart, and Marshall Counties, and proud to be engaged in the transformational LIFT grant funded by the Lilly Endowment. There is much intentional work to align programs, develop youth apprenticeships, and ensure our graduates have workforce skills and credentials that support their, and the region’s prosperity,” Ivy Tech Community College President Sue Ellspermann said. “I am confident Dr. Balkin will effectively lead, align and accelerate these efforts on our campus and partner with industry, education, and communities.”
