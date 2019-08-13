Local Ivy Tech has new chancellor

GOSHEN [mdash] Irene L. Meyer, 89, died Aug. 4, at Goshen Hospital. She was born March 4, 1930, in Archbold, Ohio. Visitation will be Sunday, Aug. 18, 4-7 p.m., at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home. A memorial service will take place Monday, 10 a.m., at East Goshen Mennonite Church.