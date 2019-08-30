IBEW local elects officers
SOUTH BEND — The membership of Electrical Workers Local 153 recently held elections for the local union’s officers. The officers will serve three-year terms.
Elected business manager/financial secretary to head the local is Michael Leda, previously president and director of membership development. Offer officers are Jason Piontek, assistant business manager; Bob Banaszak, director of membership development; and Carl Shaffer, business agent and membership development.
All four officers have served Local 153 in multiple administrative and committee leadership capacities.
IBEW Local 153 was established in 1914 and currently represents more than 1,000 workers in the electrical trade in St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall and Kosciusko counties in Indiana and Cass and Berrien counties in Michigan.
Alger promoted to sales manager
MILFORD — Kevin Alger has been promoted to sales manager for Chore-Time for the United States and Canada. In his new role, Alger will be responsible for leading Chore-Time’s sales and technical service teams that are dedicated to the poultry and egg industries. He will also support and direct the ongoing development of Chore-Time’s independent distributor network in the region.
Prior to joining Chore-Time, Alger worked in sales support and sales management for Shenandoah Manufacturing, Harrisonburg, Virginia. He joined Chore-Time as a district sales manager in 2002 when CTB acquired Shenandoah. Most recently, Alger was a regional sales manager for Chore-Time, serving customers in the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic states and Canada. He has been recognized with Chore-Time’s “Salesman of the Year” award twice.
Alger resides in Staunton, Virginia.
Lacasa hires new VP
GOSHEN — Sheila Sieradzki has joined Lacasa as vice president of client empowerment services
According to the social services agency, Sieradzki has a background and education in financial planning and the financial industry. In her most recent role, she created and delivered workplace financial education curriculums with employers in Goshen.
In a news release, Sieradzki said she will expand Lacasa’s financial empowerment and immigration services into Elkhart.
Lacasa financial empowerment services include classes and individualized counseling, available in English and Spanish, on home-buying and personal financial capabilities, as well as individual matched savings accounts, all designed to help individuals gain freedom from financial stress.
CTB Inc. has new information officer
MILFORD — Robert (Rob) Janek has been named a vice president and the chief information officer of CTB Inc.
In his new role, Janek will be tasked with investigating the latest technologies in communication, data analyses and machine automation and systematically applying them within the CTB business units.
According to information from the company, Janek has more than 35 years of experience, including knowledge of leading and developing large software packages for the broader communication industry. He also has experience in managing activities related to artificial intelligence. Most recently, Janek served as the director of IT sales and marketing for a large telecommunications company, where he helped them revolutionize the wireless industry by assisting in building the wireless 5G architecture. Prior to that, he led a global project management team that included cloud development.
He currently resides in Naperville, Illinois, with plans for relocating to the Milford area.
