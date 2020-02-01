Elkhart Plastics promotes Heather Keel
SOUTH BEND — Elkhart Plastics has promoted Heather Keel to quality manager. Keel has worked for the company since 2018 as quality engineer for the company’s Elkhart facility.
In her new role, Keel is responsible for promoting quality and quality policies and procedures for both the South Bend and Elkhart manufacturing facilities. She is also tasked with championing and supporting regular development in both locations.
Keel has more than 20 years of quality management and ISO experience. Prior to her role with EPI, she worked in the automotive industry. She has several technical certifications, including automotive electricity, measurement systems analysis, torque applications and internal auditing.
TekModo hires Adam Hawkins
ELKHART — TekModo has added Adam Hawkins to its sales team as national senior account manager of RV/marine and specialty vehicles. TekModo is a company specializing in engineered composite body panels for a variety of industries.
Hawkins has 30 years of experience in the RV industry, both in sales and manufacturing management. He was most recently the sales representative for Lami-Plast and senior account manager of Thetford/Norcold.
Lakeland Financial reports earnings increase
WARSAW — Lakeland Financial Corp., parent company of Lake City Bank, has reported 2019 net income of $87 million, which represents an increase of $6.6 million or 8% compared with net income of $80.4 million for 2018. Diluted earnings per share also increased 8% to $3.38 compared to $3.13 for 2018. This per-share performance also represents a record for the company and its shareholders, the company’s news release shows.
The company further reported record quarterly net income of $22.2 million for the three months ended Dec. 31 versus $21.4 million for the comparable period of 2018, an increase of 4%. Diluted net income per common share was also a record for the quarter and increased 4% to $0.86 for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2019 versus $0.83 for the comparable period of 2018.
Retired Apple executive will speak to marketers
SOUTH BEND — Thursday’s luncheon meeting of the Michiana chapter of the American Marketing Association will feature retired Apple executive Jack McLaughlin.
In a program titled “How to Put a Dent in the Universe: Lessons from Apple Inc.,” McLaughlin will tell the evolution story of the Apple brand from its humble beginnings through its growth into one of the world’s most revered brands. His presentation will speak to the passion, vision and creativity of Steve Jobs and his belief that the only way to predict the future is to invent it.
The event will take place at the Gillespie Conference Center with networking and registration starting at 11:30 a.m., immediately followed by lunch and McLaughlin’s presentation.
Deadline for registration is Monday. Tickets are $25 for AMA members, $35 for non-members and $20 for students. Event information and registration is available at amamichiana.com. The Gillespie Conference Center is located at 53993 Ind. 933, South Bend.
AMA Michiana is the local chapter of the national American Marketing Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.