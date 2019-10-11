Travel Lite RV has new operating officer
NEW PARIS — Travel Lite RV announced the first step in its corporate restructure by appointing Vice President of Sales Ryan Rebar as the company’s new chief operating officer, according to an article in RV Business.
Rebar’s top priority will be to merge Travel Lite’s two manufacturing plants into one and setting up the company’s warranty and parts department, the article states.
Rebar joined Travel Lite in January as vice president of sales and service.
“Warranties are a constant struggle for the RV Industry with so many components inside the trailer that have their own individual warranties. We need to focus on streamlining our company’s way of handling them and how we can best serve our dealer-body and retail customers,” stated Rebar. “I’m going to take a very systematic approach to things and get back to the basics. Making a quality product, that customers can enjoy for years to come by setting standards within our organization above and beyond our competition.”
“Moving Ryan into our COO position was one of the largest but also easiest decisions we’ve made with our restructure,” noted Dustin Johns, president and CEO of Travel Lite RV. “Ryan has this innate ability to handle the most stressful situations with professionalism and ease. We’re looking forward to the future under his operational leadership.”
Goshen sisters open fashion boutique
GOSHEN — Two sisters — Kylie and Chloe Madison — have launched a women’s clothing store. The e-commerce store held its “virtual grand opening” Oct. 1.
“We’ve received a lot of support from friends, family and locals. The Goshen community is such a great place to start a business, even an e-commerce business. We honestly weren’t expecting such support considering we don’t have a brick-and-mortar location,” Kylie Madison said in a news release.
The sisters focused their attention on researching the reasons why certain women were not being represented.
“As someone who was plus-size as a teenager, I can’t tell you how many times I would go shopping with my friends and have to shop in the accessories section because the boutique didn’t offer anything beyond a size large. Either that, or there was a small rack of plus-size clothing in the back corner of the store. I won’t lie, I felt ashamed and excluded. Here I was in the back of the store while my friends were having a blast trying on cute clothes,” Chloe Madison said.
There was also the issue of shopping with friends who had different tastes in fashion.
“It’s hard to find a single store to shop at when one person is all about pink and glitter, but another likes sweatshirts and blue jeans. When you’re shopping, even online, the fun part is choosing outfits with your friends. That’s why we want to offer something for everyone,” Kylie said.
Shoppers can find Madison Boutique at madisonboutiquellc.com or on their social media accounts at facebook.com/MadisonBoutiqueLLC and instagram.com/madisonboutiquellc.
Clarissa Lora joins Interra Mortgage
GOSHEN — Clarissa Lora has joined the Interra Mortgage staff as an external mortgage loan originator. She will serve members with all types of residential purchase and refinance loans — conventional, construction, FHA and USDA programs.
Lora is headquartered in Goshen and will serve members in a variety of markets. She began her career in the financial services industry four years ago and also has previous retail experience. As an external originator, Lora will develop relationships with Realtors, builders and other referral sources.
She graduated from Bethany Christian High School, Goshen, and attended Goshen College and Ivy Tech. Lora is pursuing a business degree. She has lived in Goshen for more than 15 years and resides there with her young son, Benjamin.
