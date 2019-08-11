MILFORD
CTB hires senior network engineer
Jeffrey Miller has been named senior network engineer for CTB Inc.
According to information from the company, Miller will help configure, operate and support the company’s computer network and systems for the corporate office and domestic subsidiaries.
Miller has 19 years of experience with information technology systems gained in the recreational vehicle and orthopedics industries.
A native of Etna Green, Miller currently resides in Pierceton.
NAPPANEE
Newmar Corp.
makes two promotions
Newmar Corp. has made two promotions in its sales organization.
Michelle Howard has been named sales manager, with responsibilities for oversight of the Newmar sales administrative staff in addition to the customer experience department for which she been managing for several years.
Howard started at Newmar in June 2012 as a sales coordinator. She later developed and served as Newmar’s customer experience coordinator. Soon after, she expanded that role into a manager’s position as the personal service her department provided increased in popularity.
Earlier this year Nick Whitehead was promoted from his role as product trainer to the position of account manager in Newmar’s central region. Whitehead takes on the responsibilities left by 40+ year RV veteran Rick Powell, who retired soon after Newmar’s dealer meeting and 2020 model introduction in Orlando, Florida in April.
Whitehead joined Newmar in July 2017.
The company manufactures motorhomes.
