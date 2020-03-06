Maple Leaf Farms Achieves Top Food Safety Rating
LEESBURG — Maple Leaf Farms’ food processing facilities have been awarded the AA grade from the British Retail Consortium, an accreditation body for Global Food Safety Initiative certification, according to the company. It’s the ninth consecutive year the company has achieved the highest achievable BRC rating.
Recognition as a GFSI institution is accomplished through a comprehensive benchmarking process in food safety management systems, which are designed to ensure the delivery of safe food to consumers worldwide, the company’s news release states. Maple Leaf Farms was the first American duck producer to be certified by the Global Food Safety Initiative.
Maple Leaf Farms Inc. is a producer of duck products, supplying retail and food service markets throughout the world.
Conn-Selmer names winner of sweepstakes
ELKHART — The Conn-Selmer Division of Education announced Kingdom City, Missouri's North Callaway High School as the winner of the Ludwig myTimpani Giveaway Sweepstakes. The school received a set of four Ludwig standard polished copper timpani.
In September, the Conn-Selmer Division of Education launched the Ludwig myTimpani Sweepstakes allowing music educators and school administrators across the country to enter online to win a set of timpani for their school music program, the company’s news release states. Erikka Brown, North Callaway High School’s assistant principal, was announced as the winner at the Midwest International Band and Orchestra Clinic Dec. 20 in Chicago. Brown said, “We are grateful for Conn-Selmer's generosity. North Callaway High School's Music Department will greatly benefit from this contribution to our program.”
Centier Bank donates to Dress for Success
SOUTH BEND — Centier Bank recently donated $1,000 to Dress for Success Michiana as part of its sponsorship of the nonprofit’s pop-up shop taking place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday at the Howard Park Community Center. Additionally, select Centier Bank branches are hosting Dress For Success pop-up shops throughout the week.
Dress for Success Worldwide is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to providing women with professional attire to secure employment through means of clothing and monetary donations, professional development mentors, and personal stylist volunteers. Additionally, the organization provides job training and serves as a resource for its clients to seek career counseling, the bank’s news release states.
Michele Alvarez, assistant branch manager at Centier Bank’s Goshen branch, serves on the board for Dress for Success Michiana and was the driving force behind the partnership, the news release states. Alvarez said the Howard Park pop-up shop happens on the heels of International Women’s Day, Sunday.
“I am very proud to be part of an organization that empowers women and helps them build their future, by providing attire for a job interview and continuing to help women after securing employment with ways to retain their professional roles,” Alvarez said.
Centier Bank is hosting additional Dress for Success pop-up shops 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday and March 27 at its Goshen Branch, 1716 Elkhart Road, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 23 at its Elkhart branch, 100 S. Main St. Clothing donations will be accepted at these events, and the public can learn about volunteering for Dress for Success.
