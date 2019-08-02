LOCAL BUSINESS BRIEFS: Magistrate recognized; Lex 530 salesman hired; Insurance agent honored for service to others

Indiana
Magistrate receives
bar association award
The Indiana State Bar Association has honored Elkhart County Juvenile Magistrate Deborah Domine with the Gale M. Phelps Award, presented by the Family & Juvenile Law Section.
Domine will be honored by the association on Aug. 29 during an awards ceremony.
Elkhart
Event center has new sales director
Collin Walsh has been hired as sales director for the LEX 530 Metropolitan Event Center
In addition to assisting in the day-to-day operations of the center, Walsh will promote LEX 530 within the Elkhart County corporate community, according to information from the business.
Walsh is responsible for coordinating all business and community events.
Prior to joining LEX 530, Walsh spent five years growing wine and liquor sales for two Indianapolis-based organizations with territories throughout Indiana. Walsh is a resident of South Bend.
LEX 530 is owned by Elkhart natives Carl and Emilie Tiedemann.
Goshen
Rieth-Riley receives Chamber award
Rieth-Riley Construction Co. Inc., 3626 Elkhart Road, has received a Business Recognition Award from the Greater Elkhart Chamber Business Recognition Council.
Rieth-Riley is a heavy highway construction firm that works on a wide variety of projects, including concrete construction, asphalt paving, site prep and excavation, bridges, curbs and sidewalks and underground utilities. The company has offices from Indianapolis, to Petoskey, Michigan, and about 200 people in Elkhart and St. Joseph counties.
Goshen
Insurance agent receives honor
Local agency owner Timothy Doud was recently named the recipient of the 2019 Ray Lynch Community Service Award, an award that Allstate gives to an agency owner or financial specialist who demonstrates excellence in business and community.
Since opening his first Allstate agency location in June 1998, Doud has donated his time and resources, helped to rally others to volunteer and put his heart into supporting people in his community and abroad, according to the information from Allstate.
Locally, Doud partnered with Nelson’s BBQ, a local catering company, to help raise more than $180,000 for 65 different people to go on mission trips in the United States and around the world over the past three years.
In 2016, Doud and his wife, Misti, started their own nonprofit, His Hands and Feet International, to help local and international families in need. Their nonprofit has donated hats, gloves, school supplies, baby formula, diapers and wipes to local Indiana schools and shelters.
In the past two years, Doud’s mission groups have donated $70,000 worth of baby formula and diapers to various ministries. His groups have also helped buy new playground equipment for orphanages in India.
The company's news release states Doud has traveled to 15 countries on 52 mission trips.
Doud has been an agency owner for more than 20 years with three locations serving South Bend, Goshen and Plymouth.
