Jayco names Walters president
Bontrager retains CEO title
MIDDLEBURY — Ken Walters, formerly vice president of sales and product development, has been promoted to president at Jayco.
In making the announcement, Derald Bontrager, CEO of Jayco, said, “Ken’s vast experience in the industry and his work ethic, combined with his ability to develop people and teams, make him well-suited to write the next chapter in Jayco’s 52-year history.”
Walters will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of all Jayco divisions including Jayco, Entegra Coach, Starcraft, and Highland Ridge. Bontrager will continue to serve as CEO of Jayco and will help with strategic planning and setting the overall direction for the company.
“Ken, with his knowledge of the market in both towables and motorized, will be an energetic visionary who can help guide our industry-leading teams inside of Jayco in the coming years. Ken has helped foster an impressive run by leading our motorized teams at Jayco and Entegra, and we are confident he will have the same impact with our Towable Division,” added Chris Hermon, RV group manager for THOR, Jayco’s parent company.
Walters is a Marine Corps veteran with more than 15 years of management experience on the retail side of the RV and automotive business, the company stated in a news release. In 2005, he began his RV industry career and has served as the national sales manager and general manager for other manufacturers prior to joining Jayco in 2017.
Ben’s Soft Pretzels opens Arkansas outlet
ELKHART — Ben’s Soft Pretzels has partnered with Road Ranger to open a pretzel bakery inside the newly built Travel Center in Brinkley, Arkansas.
“We are excited to introduce Ben’s Soft Pretzels to the Arkansas region in our newest travel center location in Brinkley. The quality and taste of a Ben’s Soft Pretzel fits perfectly into what Road Ranger’s food service experience is all about. Welcome to Arkansas,” said Jim Lenon, director of operations, Road Ranger USA.
The news release also states, “People deserve excellent food that’s handcrafted right in front of them, especially when they travel, as is the case with Ben’s Soft Pretzels. By partnering with Road Ranger Travel Centers, a true leader in travel venue dining, we get to share our famous pretzels with hungry Road Ranger travelers no matter where their travels may take them, ” said Scott Jones, co-founder and CEO of Ben’s Soft Pretzels.
Hamood promoted at bank
MIDDLEBURY — Jessica Hamood has been promoted to banking officer at First State Bank.
Currently, Hamood is the assistant manager of the Deposit Operations Department, where she oversees daily functions of the department and assists employees and customers with high level questions and issues, according to the company.
Hamood joined First State Bank in 2018 having eight years of previous banking experience with a customer service background, moving from teller to assistant branch manager then serving as a personal banker.
She is a graduate of Concord High School in Elkhart.
Thor issues dividend
ELKHART — Recreational vehicle manufacturer Thor Industries Inc.’s board of directors has approved the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share.
The regular cash dividend is payable on July 14, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2020.
