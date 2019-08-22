Home inventory business opens
MILLERSBURG — Picture This Home Inventory Service has opened and provides photographic records of property.
A couple months ago entrepreneur Ron Yoder realized that if homeowners experience a loss resulting from fire, theft or natural disaster, they would have great difficulty recalling the numerous items in their home. Realizing the importance of documenting homeowner possessions, Yoder formed a new company, Picture This Home Inventory. According to a news release from the company, Yoder provides comprehensive home inventory services to the local community.
“We offer protection and peace of mind,” Yoder said, “Given the number of natural disasters in recent times, homeowners know they should have a home inventory but simply don’t have the time or patience to perform one themselves. Our professional documentation service provides the homeowner with a complete set of detailed reports containing full details about everything they own, along with digital images. In addition, we also include a data backup flash drive, which includes digital reports and full resolution images plus a homeowner information package filled with helpful tips and advice.”
The company services all of Michiana.
For information go online to picturethishomeinv.wixsite.com/website or call Yoder at 574-903-6852
Elkhart’s Patricia Griffey leading underwriters
WASHINGTON — Elkhart resident Patricia Griffey was recently named president of the National Association of Health Underwriters Board of Trustees at its 89th Annual Convention and Exhibition in San Diego.
“Patricia is a valuable member of NAHU who has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to her colleagues in the health insurance industry,” said Janet Trautwein, CEO of NAHU. “I am privileged to serve with someone of her caliber on NAHU’s Board of Trustees.”
Griffey currently serves as a risk adviser at the Healy Group in South Bend and focuses on Medicare product offerings.
Griffey is a graduate of Goshen High School and lives in Elkhart with her husband Don.
Local Election Official Graduates from Certificate Program
GOSHEN — Chad Clingerman, manager of elections and voter registration for Elkhart County, recently graduated from the Certificate in Election Administration, Technology, and Security program.
According to a news release, the CEATS program is offered by the Voting System Technical Oversight Program in the Bowen Center for Public Affairs at Ball State University.
Graduates of the program successfully complete 170 hours of instruction in a year, which culminates with a comprehensive project.
Keystone RV presents annual awards
GOSHEN — Keystone RV Co. presented employees with awards during its Aug. 8 corporate luncheon
Jeff Runels, CEO of Keystone RV Co., presented “The Ultimate Ownership Experience Award,” to several employees who have gone above and beyond in their position with the company.
Prior to the luncheon, Keystone leadership was asked to nominate team members from their division that they believed deserved recognition for their efforts.
Receiving the awards were:
• Doug Yoder, engineering, 14 years of service
• Alisha Howton,customer service retail adviser, five years of service
• Kelli Avila,BOM coordinator, 14 years of service
• Sherri Bontrager, CrossRoads RV Co. sales coordinator, nine years of service
• Mike VanKlaveren, Dutchman Manufacturing engineer, nine years of service
