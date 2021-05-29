Cabinet company will hold hiring event
GOSHEN — MasterBrand Cabinets Inc. will hold a national hiring day June 2 at all of its manufacturing facilities in the United States, including the one in Goshen at 1002 Eisenhower Drive North.
The hiring event will be Wednesday from 3-7 p.m.
At the hiring event, MasterBrand will seek to hire people to fill part-time and full-time production positions.
Interested candidates should apply online prior to visiting the interview day or upon arrival
The company manufactures cabinetry products.
Interra hires branch manager
GOSHEN — Steven Reed has been named branch manager for Interra’s Bremen office.
Reed has a background in management and sales. Previously, he held the position as a member adviser at Interra’s Nappanee office.
Originally from Elkhart, Reed is a Concord High School graduate. He went on to attend Lake Michigan College in Benton Harbor, Michigan. He currently resides in Elkhart.
Teachers can receive free salon services
ELKHART — FIX Salon, 112 W. Lexington Ave., owned by Julene Franz, is accepting nominations for free services for local teachers, both male and female.
Eligible nominees must reside in Elkhart County and work for any Elkhart County school. Neither the nominator nor the nominee needs to be current FIX Salon Spa guests. The services will be provided in June.
Nominations are being accepted via the website at www.fixsalonandspa.com/fix-cares.
Chamber accepting applications for leadership program
GOSHEN — The application process for the 2021-2022 Leadership Goshen program through the Goshen Chamber of Commerce has opened.
The nine-month program is designed to cultivate leadership in Goshen. The program introduces participants to the opportunities and challenges in the community, while exposing them to the Chamber’s strategic initiatives.
Regular sessions involve a combination of panel discussions, tours, hands-on experience, one-on-one interaction with current community leaders, and leadership building group activities designed to expose participants to all aspects of the topics covered in each session. Each session contains time focused on leadership style and skills development, followed by in-depth exploration of a particular industry. Industry areas include education; health care; non-profits; development; government; diversity, equity, and inclusion; community; and a class project.
For an application visit www.goshen.org/leadership-goshen/ or call 574-533-2102.
Graham moves into LCI chairman’s chair
ELKHART — LCI Industries has appointed Tracy Graham as chairman of the company’s board of directors. Graham has served on the board since 2016, including most recently as the chairman of the compensation committee.
Graham is replacing Jim Gero, who served on the board since 1992, the last seven as chairman.
Graham is chief executive officer and managing principal of Graham-Allen Partners, a private investment firm focused on investing in technology and technology-enabled companies. Prior to forming Graham-Allen Partners in 2009, he served as vice president of SMB Technology Services for Cincinnati Bell. Graham also built and sold three technology companies over a 12-year period, including GramTel USA, Inc., a provider of managed data center and related services to mid-sized businesses, which was sold to Cincinnati Bell.
LCI Industries is the parent company of Lippert Components, which supplies components to the recreational vehicle and transportation markets.
