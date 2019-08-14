ELKHART
Business Legacy Gala set for Lerner
Junior Achievement and Lemonade Day serving Elkhart County will host the fourth annual Business Legacy Gala Hall of Fame Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. in the Crystal Ballroom at the Lerner Theatre. The Business Legacy Gala aims to preserve and recognize the history of Elkhart while celebrating current business leaders for their influence and leadership in our community, according to information from JA.
Awards to be presented include:
• The Havilah Beardsley Recognition for Young Entrepreneur (under 35): Erin Schrader, Living In Yellow
• The Guy David Gundlach Recognition for Community Impact: Bob Schrock, DJ Construction
• The Thomas Atkins Recognition for Minority Business Leader: Liliana Quintero, Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition
• The Helen Murray Free Recognition for Woman Business Leader: Joanna King, King Corp.
• The Dr. Franklin Miles Recognition for Leadership in Health Care: Dr. Walter Halloran, MD, FACS
• The CG Conn Recognition for Manufacturing Excellence: Ola Yoder, Kountry Wood Products
• The Herman B. Borneman Recognition for Distribution, Retail & Logistics: Dean and Geraldine Warstler, Varns & Hoover Hardware
• The Clarence C. Moore Recognition for Technology: Wes Herschberger, MapleTronics
• The J. Lawrence Burkholder Recognition for Leadership in Education: Mark and Kathy Mow
• The Lifetime Achievement Award: Jeff and Phid Wells
Business leaders and community members can purchase a table or individual tickets to the black tie event. The awards ceremony is also the main fundraiser for Junior Achievement and Lemonade Day.
For information about the event go online to www.jalemonade.org or contact the Junior Achievement office at josie.gropp@ja.org or call (574) 293-4530.
GOSHEN
RV interior designer to create special Keystone fifth wheel
With the goal of pushing the limits of RV design, Keystone RV Co. and RV interior design company The Flipping Nomad, will begin building a “one of one” concept fifth wheel next week at the company’s headquarters in Goshen.
The project was developed to set aside common RV design conventions and create an unexpected experiences that may influence future work, according to a news release from the company.
“We have definitely been inspired by Cortni’s (Armstrong) work and design aesthetic. She has done some remarkable Montana renovations that our team has been watching as we continue to evolve the brand’s styling. We’re excited to keep moving Montana forward and we think owners will be too,” said Sam Lengerich, Montana product manager.
The Montana plant will create a custom shell, which will be turned over to Armstrong and The Flipping Nomad team to build out over the next 6-8 weeks. The work will be chronicled in a video series published Mondays on Keystone’s YouTube and social channels. The series will begin Monday.
