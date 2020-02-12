ELKHART — LCI Industries, the parent company of Lippert Components, which supplies components for original equipment manufacturers in the recreation and transportation product markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, reported a 4% decrease in sales.
The company expanded its presence in U.S. and European RV components segment in 2019, according to the financial report.
“In 2019, we significantly advanced LCI’s diversification through seven strategic acquisitions by investing nearly $450 million, including our largest acquisition to date, CURT Group, which effectively doubled the size of our aftermarket business and accelerated our path to becoming a dominant leader in the space. In addition, as part of our efforts to broaden our international presence, in January 2020, we closed the acquisition of premier window supplier Polyplastic Group, which will enable us to grow further in key European markets. This expansion, combined with our commitment to innovation and execution on operational initiatives, supported a return to sales growth of 5% in the fourth quarter versus industry declines of 8%, while at the same time expanding operating margins by 120 basis points, year-over-year,” said LCI Industries’ Chief Executive Officer Jason Lippert.
2019 RESULTS
Lippert’s news release about its results states, “Consolidated net sales for the full year 2019 were $2.4 billion, a decline of 4% from full year 2018 net sales of $2.5 billion. Net income for the full year 2019 was $146.5 million, or $5.84 per diluted share, compared to net income of $148.6 million, or $5.83 per diluted share, for the full year 2018.
“The decrease in year-over-year net sales reflects a continuation of lower RV wholesale shipments seen throughout the year as dealers continued to correct their inventory levels, partially offset by continued growth in the company’s adjacent industries OEM, aftermarket and international markets. Net sales from acquisitions completed by the company contributed $93 million in 2019.”
FOURTH QUARTER
Lippert reported consolidated net sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $564 million, an increase of 5% from 2018 fourth quarter net sales of $536.6 million. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $28.8 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, compared to net income of $20.2 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.
The net sales increase for the fourth quarter of 2019 is a result of the company’s growth and acquisitions, the release states. Net sales from acquisitions completed by the company contributed $35 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
The company also reported that 2020 got off to a good start with net sales in January approximately $224 million, up 20% from January 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.