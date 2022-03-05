It’s a tough time to be a business looking for workers in Indiana.
From Elkhart County in northern Indiana to Clark County down at the state’s southern border, workforce woes continue to be a persistent challenge for businesses statewide as they struggle to hire and retain workers at a time of seemingly unprecedented upheaval.
In an effort to better understand what the employment landscape currently looks like across the state, The Goshen News recently interviewed leaders from several county chambers of commerce to learn what they’re seeing and hearing from their local business communities. And to hear them tell it, when it comes to businesses seeking to hire more workers, the struggle is similar regardless of location.
CLARK & FLOYD COUNTIES
According to Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of One Southern Indiana, the local economic development organization and chamber of commerce representing Clark and Floyd counties, her region of the state was already experiencing a labor shortage prior to the arrival of COVID-19 in early 2020.
“And unfortunately, it’s only gotten worse,” Dant Chesser said of the months following the pandemic’s arrival. “I think the first couple of months of COVID impact had everybody scared. So, nobody was making commitments. But that only lasted two or three months. And then by July or August, things were picking up so rapidly, but people weren’t willing to go back to work yet because of COVID, or new responsibilities at home such as homeschooling, day cares were closed, etc. So, all of the things that affect the availability of workforce seemed to have a strain on all aspects of it at about the same time.”
In those early days of reopening following the initial lockdowns resulting from COVID’s arrival, Dant Chesser said it wasn’t unusual to see “Help Wanted” signs in the windows of just about every business she drove past. Jump forward to today, and she acknowledged that’s still very much the case in her part of the state.
“In Clark County, which has a labor force population of 60,000, the unemployment rate here is 3.2%,” Dant Chesser said. “And Floyd County, which is our second highest population, it’s 3.1%. And sometimes we go over and we try to capture in Jefferson County, and they’re at — honest to God — the numbers show a 0% unemployment rate. At that’s based on December 2021 info, which is the most recent that we have.”
ELKHART COUNTY
Nick Kieffer, president and CEO of the Goshen Chamber of Commerce in Elkhart County, reported similar findings up in his part of the state.
“I mean, the last unemployment number we had for Elkhart County was 0.9%. That leads the nation in unemployment rate,” Kieffer said of the northern Indiana county. “So, if you’re looking for work, there’s work to be found here, but I think there are still a lot of vacancies. The service industry, retail, they’re still looking to fill positions, and even manufacturing. Orders are still coming in, and they’re still looking to get their products out the door.”
VIGO COUNTY
Kristin Craig, executive director of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce in Vigo County, was quick to agree when referencing the ongoing need for workers in her area of the state.
“Unfortunately, I’m afraid what we are seeing here is similar to many other counties throughout Indiana,” Craig said. “Many businesses are trying to hire, trying to keep their current workforce and find ways to continue business as usual.”
Asked what she feels are some of the primary factors contributing to the ongoing worker shortage across the state, Dant Chesser said if she had to point to one overarching hurdle, it would be what has come to be known as the Great Resignation, or the ongoing economic trend in which employees have voluntarily resigned from their jobs en masse, beginning in early 2021, due to a variety of reasons including wage stagnation amid rising cost of living, economic freedom provided by COVID-19 stimulus payments, long-lasting job dissatisfaction and safety concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That said, she was quick to note that when looking at why people are choosing not to reenter the workforce, the reasons can truly run the gamut.
“I’ll sum it up this way: You have to look at the individual,” Dant Chesser said. “You can’t just put a blanket over why somebody doesn’t want to work right now, or doesn’t have to work right now. I mean, it could be that they’re taking care of young kids. It could be that they’re taking care of aging parents. It could be that they and their family unit — whatever that looks like — have figured out how to survive on one income, or a lesser income.
“It could also be that they are emotionally and mentally incapable of participating in the workforce right now because of a variety of things: stress from COVID, depression, anxiety, drug usage, etc.,” she added. “So, I don’t believe it’s at all easy or justified to try to put everyone under the same umbrella, because it’s such an individualized decision.”
And when examining the strategies of businesses that are succeeding despite these ongoing workforce challenges, Dant Chesser said a similar thread among most seems to be a focus on employee retention, rather than recruitment.
“They’re doing what they can to improve culture and benefits to try to encourage people not to leave their organizations,” she said. “I think that is really what’s setting apart the companies that are not only going to survive, but thrive, and those that are going to continue to struggle.”
