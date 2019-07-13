I M She brings new clothing shop to downtown Goshen

GOSHEN — A new clothing boutique joins the ranks of businesses in downtown Goshen.
The shop, I M She, held a grand opening Friday and Saturday at 108 W. Washington St., sharing building space with Reverie.
I M She sells women’s apparel, with a specialty in skirts, dresses and tops.
“Our goal is to provide timeless, simple pieces that complement the inner beauty of the women who wear them,” shop owner Barb Geigley said Saturday.
As customers browsed the merchandise, Geigley was on hand to answer questions or give advice on pairing outfits.
Several brands of clothes, with vendors ranging from Pennsylvania to California are sold at the store. Brands include Main Street Exchange, Inherit Co., Mod Ref and Reborn J, Geigley said.
This isn’t Geigley’s first foray into entrepreneurship. She said she had a business called Heritage Wedding House in Middlebury that opened around 1999 and 2000.
I M She’s storefront opens along West Washington Street just west of the intersection at Main Street. The shop can also be accessed from a door at the rear of Reverie as the businesses share what Geigley described as a customer crossway.
Geigley thanked the downtown business community for helping support her new enterprise.
Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aimee.ambrose@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 316.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.