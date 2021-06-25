Hunter joins Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center

ELKHART — The Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center of Northern Indiana Inc. recently welcomed Amber L. Hunter as facility manager of the OSMC Middlebury and Nappanee clinic locations.
Hunter has more than a decade of experience in health care, according to a news release.
As the manager of two orthopedic clinics, Hunter supervises facility staff members in the delivery of patient care and oversees the operations, compliance and safety of the locations. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Healthcare Administration and is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration degree.
“Amber has jumped right in to her busy and important roll,” said Robin McLaughlin, chief operations officer, in the release. “The OSMC team is thrilled to have her leadership and her way to care.”
For more information, visit osmc.com.
