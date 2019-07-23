Fairfield by Marriott opens new motel in Goshen

GOSHEN — The new 92-room Fairfield by Marriott in Goshen opened Friday at 2110 Keystone Drive, just off Lincolnway East.
The motel will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned by Goshen Hotels LLC and managed by Ascent Hospitality Management of Buford, Georgia, according to the company.
The Fairfield Inn & Suites Goshen offers guests quick access to Goshen College, the RV/MH Heritage Hall of Fame, the Heritage Trail and the Old Bag Factory, a news release from the company states.
“Delivering both function and comfort, our new design and décor elevate the Fairfield brand, setting a new standard in the moderate tier category,” said Janis Milham, senior vice president and global brand leader, Classic Select Brands. “... The Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Goshen is a truly stunning example of the brand’s contemporary look and feel, and we are pleased to introduce Fairfield by Marriott hotels in the Goshen area.”
Specific elements meant to evoke feelings from the Fairfield Farm include a farmhouse table in the lobby for gathering and connecting, photography from the Fairfield Farm serving as artwork in the lobby and guest rooms, natural materials and unique textures featured throughout, and a history wall showcasing the brand’s roots.
Each room features a mobile desk, desk chair, mini-refrigerator and coffee maker. Each room also has a 55-inch HDTV with an interactive guide and streaming capabilities for Netflix, Hulu, You Tube and Pandora.
Additional hotel amenities include an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a meeting room, a boardroom, valet laundry service, complimentary Wi-Fi, as well as fax and copy services. A complimentary hot breakfast, featuring oatmeal, scrambled eggs, sausage, make-your-own waffles and other healthy items, such as fruit, yogurt, and whole grain cereals and breads is also available.
