ELKHART — ObeCo Inc. was named Employer of the Year at the annual awards banquet for Corvilla, an employment service provider for individuals with disabilities.
“ObeCo is very deserving of receiving Corvilla’s first ever Employer of the Year award.
“They were the first company that came to many of our minds when thinking about a place that gets it when it comes to using good common business sense,” said Corvilla CEO Rick Thompson. “ObeCo’s management team recognized and took advantage of the talent available in an often untapped, high-performing population of people with disabilities.”
He described ObeCo Inc. as having a successful and diverse workforce.
“Over the last several years, I have had the great pleasure of partnering with ObeCo as the primary employment specialist providing services to our ObeCo consumers,” said Corvilla Employment Specialist Taylor Odviar. “ObeCo has gone above and beyond to accommodate our individuals by finding ways to make job tasks more accessible, ObeCo staff have broken down language barriers to effectively communicate with our Spanish-speaking individuals, and they have created part-time positions to meet the needs of our individuals who, for some reason or another, cannot work full time.”
Odviar added she could not think of a more deserving recipient of the award.
According to ObeCo officials, the group has been working with Corvella since 2017 and has employed as many as five of their members at one time.
“The smiles, laughs, encouragement and overall uplifting attitudes I have experienced with our four Corvilla employees have taught me that their lives are not better because of ObeCo, rather,” said ObeCo President Jason Obendorf. “ ObeCo is a better company because of their lives.”
Corvilla is a non-profit organization located in northern Indiana that provides employment services to people with disabilities. They work with more than 300 people in their employment services department and countless organizations in the area on finding the individuals the right job for them.
