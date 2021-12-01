The Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana recently announced the businesses, individual and non-profit organization receiving the 2021 Torch Award, recognizing the honorees for exemplifying the highest of marketplace ethics.
According to the BBB, "All award winners demonstrate a high level of trust among their team members, their customers and their communities."
The 2021 honorees join a select group of 91 other companies and individuals in northern Indiana that have received this recognition by BBB since the Torch Awards began in 2006.
“The BBB is an expert in recognizing and promoting trustworthy businesses, and we are beyond excited to celebrate the 2021 honorees, said Marjorie Stephens, president and CEO of BBB Serving Northern Indiana. "These businesses, charity and individual stood out to our panel of judges as some who personify trust, integrity and ethics in today’s marketplace. BBB's mission is to be the leader in advancing marketplace trust and we’re honored to celebrate those businesses that 'Do It Right!'”
2021 Torch Award recipients are:
2021 Businesses of Integrity: M&M Home Remodeling Services (Crown Point)
The ROP Shop (Bluffton): Vera Bradley Designs Inc. (Fort Wayne)
2021 Entrepreneur of Integrity: B Nutty (Portage)
2021 Charity of Integrity: Kate’s Kart (Fort Wayne)
2021 Pillar of the Community: St. Joseph Funeral Home & Cemetery (South Bend)
2021 Individual of Integrity: Jerry Vandeveer (Fort Wayne)
