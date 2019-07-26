WARSAW
Zimmer Biomet report earnings
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $133.7 million.
The Warsaw, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.93 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.
The orthopedic device maker posted revenue of $1.99 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.98 billion.
Zimmer expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.75 to $7.90 per share.
Zimmer shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased nearly 6% in the last 12 months.
Middlebury
1st Source to build new branch
Officials with 1st Source Bank will hold a ground-breaking ceremony at 801 W. Wayne St. Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. for a new branch.
The company said the office will feature a stand-alone building with drive-up lanes, an ATM and side-by-side teller service.
WASHINGTON
Trump challenges WTO on trade classifications
President Donald Trump pressed the World Trade Organization on Friday to stop letting China and other economies receive lenient treatment under global trade rules by calling themselves “developing” countries.
In a memo, Trump directed U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to “use all available means” to get the WTO to prevent countries from claiming developing country status if their economic strength means they don’t need beneficial treatment.
Developing countries, supposedly not yet competitive with advanced economies such as the U.S., get more time to open their economies, more leeway to subsidize their exports and procedural advantages in WTO disputes. Countries can choose their own status, and other countries can challenge them.
Trump said the designation lets powerhouse China and others take “unfair” advantage of trade rules. If the U.S. decides the WTO has not made “substantial progress’ after 90 days, it will seek unilaterally to stop treating those countries as developing economies.
In a tweet, Trump wrote that the “WTO is BROKEN when the world’s RICHEST countries claim to be developing countries to avoid WTO rules and get special treatment. NO more!!! Today I directed the U.S. Trade Representative to take action so that countries stop CHEATING the system at the expense of the USA!”
His memo also asks Lighthizer to report back to the president in 60 days.
Despite claiming developing country status, China is the world’s second-biggest economy and No. 1 exporter.
Among wealthy economies that claim developing status are Singapore, South Korea, Brunei, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.
“China and too many other countries have continued to style themselves as developing countries, allowing them to enjoy the benefits that come with that status and seek weaker commitments than those made by other WTO Members,” Trump’s memo said, adding that “the status quo cannot continue.”
The U.S and China are locked in a trade war over American allegations that Beijing is using predatory practices, including outright cybertheft, to challenge U.S. technological dominance.
