Seeber moves into supervisor position at Brock Grain Systems
MILFORD — Eric Seeber has been promoted to logistics supervisor for Brock Grain Systems at the company’s manufacturing facility in Milford.
In his new role, Seeber oversees all plant shipping and receiving functions for both feed bins and grain bins. He is also responsible for working with transportation and the business support group to meet customer expectations on delivery.
Seeber joined Brock in 2007 and has held the positions of material handler, team leader and shipping coordinator. Prior to his employment with CTB, he served as a military police officer in the U.S. Army for eight years.
He is a native of Nappanee and currently resides in Warsaw.
FS Bancorp approves stock repurchase program
LAGRANGE — The Board of Directors of FS Bancorp, parent company of Farmers State Bank, has approved a stock repurchase program in an amount not to exceed $5 million, with the program expiring Dec. 31, 2021.
The company will repurchase shares under this program through individually negotiated transactions. The company’s previously approved stock repurchase program will expire on Dec. 31.
Sommer named plant superintendent for Brock Grain Systems
MILFORD — Jim Sommer has been named a plant superintendent for Brock Grain Systems, according to Tim Moore, plant manager for the CTB Inc. business unit.
In this role, Sommer oversees packaging, roll forming and welding areas, with a focus on improved accuracy at Brock’s Milford manufacturing facility.
Prior to his employment with CTB, Sommer held the position of team leader in the manufacturing and coatings industries, where he supervised and trained employees in addition to process improvement and other responsibilities.
Sommer has a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University South Bend. He is a native of Mishawaka, and currently resides in Granger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.