RVIA has new president
RESTON, Va. — The RV Industry Association board of directors has selected Craig Kirby to serve as president of the association.
Kirby, a 25-year veteran of the RV Industry Association and long-time senior leader within the organization, replaces Frank Hugelmeyer, who stepped down earlier this year. Kirby, who has been interim president since May, most recently served as senior vice president of government relations and general counsel, according to a news release from RVIA. In this role, Kirby led several of the organization’s member service divisions, including federal and state government relations, legal, industry standards, as well as the organization’s international business teams.
“For over 25 years, Craig has been an ardent supporter of the RV industry and a primary driver of the association’s mission to promote and protect the industry and its members,” said Garry Enyart, RV Industry Association’s chairman and director of mobile generator sales and coach care with Onan/Cummins Power Generation. “Craig understands the unique nature of this industry and recognizes the needs of the membership. His demonstrated leadership over many of the association’s signature programs, coupled with his knowledge of the evolving business marketplace both domestically and internationally, make him ideally suited to drive the organization forward.”
“I am very passionate about this industry that brings joy to so many people. I am grateful to the executive committee and the board for their ongoing support and for the opportunity to lead this organization,” Kirby said. “I know we can not only achieve but surpass our goals because we have an extraordinary group of dedicated and talented team members who put the membership first. I am excited about continuing our work on behalf of our members to take the industry to even greater heights through our education and training, marketing outreach, and our state and federal advocacy efforts.”
Fed chairman says economy in good place
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday that the U.S. economy is facing some risks at the moment, but overall it is in a "good place" and the Fed's main job is to "keep it there as long as possible."
Powell noted that unemployment is at a half-century low and inflation is running close to the Fed's 2% target.
While Fed officials believe they have the correct strategy and tools to extend the current record-long expansion, it is important to examine whether any changes could improve the Fed's handling of the economy, Powell said.
Boutique to hold fundraiser
ELKHART — Bella’s Boutique will host a fall fashion show to raise funds for the Hello Gorgeous of Hope group. The show will be Oct. 24 from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Lerner, 410 S. Main St.
Tickets are available for $20 in advance at Bella’s Boutique, 226 S. Main St. or for $25 at the door the day of the event.
Entertainment will be provided by Darby O. Bell.
The show will include fashions, a makeover, cash bar, door prizes, a pop-up boutique, snacks and a silent auction.
