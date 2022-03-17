Centier Bank donates $1K to Oaklawn Foundation
ELKHART — Centier Bank recently made a $1,000 community donation to the Oaklawn Foundation, a mental health and addiction center that provides prevention and early intervention programs across St. Joseph County.
Kari Tarman, executive director of the Oaklawn Foundation, said the donation will go toward helping sponsor “Oaklawn’s Got Talent,” on May 20. It is the foundation’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
“This donation helps support the many programs that Oaklawn offers, such as Camp Mariposa, a camp for kids whose parents have a substance use disorder, suicide prevention programs, and adult assistance programs,” Tarman said. “We are very grateful for Centier’s support as they serve on our boards and support our fundraising initiatives.”
Oaklawn Foundation’s services span a continuum of care, including inpatient treatment, psychiatric services, therapy, care facilitation, skills training and more.
Adriana Bontreger, branch manager at Centier Bank’s Goshen Branch, serves on the board of Oaklawn Foundation and said she is proud to be part of both organizations that have a common goal of bettering the community and enriching lives.
“As a true community bank, Centier is honored to partner with Oaklawn Foundation and provide vital mental health services and programs to families in need,” Bontreger said.
For more information about the Oaklawn Foundation and “Oaklawn’s Got Talent,” go to oaklawn.org/ogt/. For more information about Centier Bank, go to centier.com.
Lippert expands charity program
ELKHART — Lippert Components Inc. announced Thursday the expansion of its charitable giving program by launching the new Lippert Cares Community Impact Grant. The purpose of the grant is to provide additional funding to support the needs of communities today.
The grant will fund new programs and projects or support the continuation of existing programs or projects in two key areas: mental health programs serving K-12th grade students, and leadership programs serving at-risk youth. Beginning March 1, nonprofits that serve residents in Elkhart, St Joseph and Allen counties or Eau Claire and Chippewa counties (Wisconsin) can submit a letter of intent by going to www.lci1.com/social-impact. Letters must be submitted no later than March 29.
“The needs of children in our communities continues to be one of our main priorities,” stated Jason Lippert, president and CEO of Lippert. “We want to provide resources that support mental health, overall well-being, and leadership to help them face the challenges of today while developing them into the leaders of tomorrow. So many nonprofit organizations across our communities are doing pretty incredible work. Our hope is that this grant will provide another opportunity to support them and the impact they’re having on our youth.”
“We’re excited to partner with these communities to improve the lives and futures of our youth,” said Michilah Grimes, director of Corporate and Community Impact. “We acknowledge the need for innovative mental health programs, and we look forward to providing financial support for the exceptional organizations that are committed to this cause.”
Recipients can be awarded up to $50,000. To learn more about the Lippert Cares Community Impact Grant, visit: www.lci1.com/social-impact. For questions, email grants@lci1.com.
Colbert Packaging installs new eight-color printing press
ELKHART — Colbert Packaging Corp. on Thursday announced new printing capabilities for pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare manufacturers seeking a U.S.-owned and operated supplier for paperboard packaging. Working with RM Machinery, Colbert has completed the implementation of its fourth RMGT printing press. The 1050 LX 8-color UV + IR printer installed in Colbert’s Elkhart facility expands Colbert’s capacity and production speed by running seven- or eight-color work in one pass, whereas in the past this task required two pass-throughs, according to information provided by the company.
The RMGT 1050 LX accommodates litho paper from 0.002 to paperboard up to 0.032 thick. The AGT Combi Chiller monitors and controls ink train temperature for press speeds up to 17,100 sheets per hour. In addition, the press includes an Eltosch UV 4-3-3 dryer for the curing of UV inks, and an IR dryer. This additional component starts the drying process when and if a conventional ink run is required. The UV dryer has four in-press UV lamps that can be relocated from unit to unit to dry trap colors, if needed. A fully closed-loop color spectrophotometer delivers precise color measurements and adjustments to meet customer specifications without interrupting production.
“The addition of the RMGT press means improved makeready times for our customers,” said Colbert’s Elkhart facility production manager Aaron Peters. “While we have always been proud of our reputation for exceptional paperboard packaging, less pass-through handling equates with even greater efficiency and flawless quality.”
For more information, visit colbertpkg.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.