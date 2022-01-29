WVPE’s Labuzienski elected president of PRADO
ELKHART — WVPE Development Director Thomas Labuzienski has been elected president of the national Public Radio Association of Development.
The PRADO association is a collaborative organization dedicated to the advancement of all public media development professionals through communal sharing of resources and ideas, according to information provided by WVPE. PRADO empowers development professionals to effectively generate resources necessary for organizations to fulfill their community service missions.
Labuzienski has been at 88.1 for nine years and is also on the national board of directors for the American Pilgrims on the Camino and former treasurer of the national Holy Cross Associates. Before, Labuzienski was vice president of the LaSalle Council of the Boy Scouts of America and served on the board for St. Joseph High School, St. Joseph Grade School and was president of the Michiana Ad Club and the national CBS Television Sales Advisory Council. Labuzienski earned a Master of Business Administration from Indiana University and Communications degree from Loyola University of Chicago. A long-time soccer coach and referee, Labuzienski was the head coach of the St. Joseph High School girls junior varsity soccer team for the past two seasons.
While at WVPE, Labuzienski helped lead the way in bringing national public radio programs, “Wait, Wait Don’t Tell Me,” “Science Friday” and “Big Picture Science,” to visit the South Bend area, He also helped lead the way to recent record revenues to 88.1.
