MILFORD — Kimberly Carlisle has been named product manager for PigTek, according to Greg Bodak, vice president and general manager of the CTB Inc. business unit.
In her new role, Carlisle’s core responsibilities include the development of products and product opportunities to meet swine industry equipment needs and preparing sales channels to effectively take products to market.
Prior to her employment with CTB, Carlisle gained more than 20 years of relevant work experience, including product manager, account executive and senior project analyst positions for global manufacturers. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration-marketing with a minor in international business from the University of Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky.
Carlisle is proficient in Spanish. She has also completed a leading product development program through Harvard Business School, Cambridge, Massachusetts.
A native of Louisville, Kentucky, Carlisle currently resides in Mishawaka.
